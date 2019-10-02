WIRE Buzz: Arrowverse casts its Harbinger; a long-lost Doctor Who episode gets remade; more

In the Arrowverse’s upcoming five-part epic crossover event, Crisis on Infinite Earths, Audrey Marie Anderson’s character Lyla Michaels will play Harbinger, TVLine has confirmed. Considering Lyla became Harbinger in the comics, and since her character has used that codename since the first season of Arrow, it makes perfect sense that she’d take on the role for the storyline.

The CW has revealed Anderson in her Harbinger costume. Check it out below:

Photo: Jordon Nuttall/The CW

Marc Guggenheim, executive producer for the Arrowverse, said that they toyed with giving her a helmet like her comic book counterpart but it “didn’t look right.”

In the original comic, Lyla was an orphan raised by the Monitor. When she grew up, she helped the Monitor seek out and train heroes and villains to join forces to fend off the titular crisis. ComicBook.com has quoted Guggenheim as saying: “Lyla Michaels as Harbinger is a key component of the original Crisis on Infinite Earths that we were determined to honor in our crossover.”

The five-part Arrowverse crossover event on kicks off with Supergirl on Dec. 8, followed by Batwoman on Dec. 9; The Flash on Dec. 10; and concluding on Jan. 14 with Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Oh, brilliant. BBC Studios will premiere a new production of a long-lost Doctor Who episode that has been painstakingly recreated by a team of students, graduates and staff of the University of Central Lancashire in the UK.

The standalone episode, “Mission to the Unknown,” has The Doctor battling his greatest enemies, the Daleks.

Video of Mission to the Unknown Recreation Trailer | Doctor Who

The project was spearheaded by Andrew Ireland, pro-vice chancellor of digital and creative industries at the UCLAN. Ireland brought together several students to recreate the episode from the original script, researching and reproducing 1960s production techniques to duplicate the classic look of the series.

“This project presented us with an exciting opportunity to address that, to explore a new way of bringing these missing slices of TV history to life, and in the process, help students learn their craft by comparing contemporary production methods with historical approaches,” said Ireland in a statement. “The project gave so many people great experiences, and it is wonderful to see the Daleks menacing a black and white jungle once more.”

A making-of documentary short by Josh Snares will air after the broadcast, featuring the cast and crew of the episode, along with the voice of the Daleks, Nicholas Briggs, original cast member Edward de Souza and actor Peter Purves, who played the First Doctor companion Steven Taylor in the ‘60s.

“Mission to the Unknown,” will premiere on the Doctor Who YouTube channel at 5.50 p.m. BST on Oct. 9, exactly 54 years after its original broadcast on BBC One in 1965.

And finally, after years (and years) of delay and promises in the, "We'll believe it when we see it," department, there’s actually photographic evidence that production on James Cameron’s Avatar sequels is underway.

“Wave machines, blazing fire, and @JimCameron wielding a 3D camera — just another day on the set of the Avatar sequels!” said a tweet posted on the official Avatar Twitter account. “Thanks to producer @JonLandau for capturing the photo. Be sure to follow him for future sneak peeks.”

The tweet comes with a photo that shows…well…just that.

And with Avengers: Endgame recently taking Avatar’s crown as highest grossing film of all-time, the timing for a return to the Na’vi couldn’t be better!

The original Avatar film came out in 2009 and made all the money (before, of course, Marvel came along). Cameron has been talking about making a series of sequels ever since.

Avatar 2 is expected to hit theaters on Dec. 17, 2021.