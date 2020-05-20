WIRE Buzz: Artemis Fowl first look at Disney+ debut; SpaceX's star-studded launch; Heroes & Villains

Disney+ is gearing up for the release of Kenneth Branagh's Artemis Fowl adaptation next month. In a "special look" at the film, viewers can get a sense of the main character's penchant for rule-breaking, as well as his crisp suits and high-tech gear. It's like Men in Black Jr., but instead of fighting aliens, Artemis (Ferdia Shaw) is fighting fantasy creatures from a world he never even knew existed.

Take a look:

In an official clip from the film (see below), you can see how Artemis exercises his quick wits by decoding a bedtime poem into a clue about his missing father's (Colin Farrell) whereabouts.

Video of &quot;Irish Blessing&quot; Clip | Artemis Fowl | Disney+

Conor McPherson (The Eclipse) wrote the screenplay, adapting the book series by Eoin Colfer. Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, andJudi Dench co-star.

Originally planned for a theatrical release at the end of this month, Artemis Fowl will instead make its world premiere on Disney+ Friday, May 12.

If there's one place that's safe to visit during a pandemic, it's outer space.

The Discovery and Science Channels are teaming up for a live event documenting the NASA launch of SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule on Wednesday, May 27. Heading for the heavens from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, this is "the first crewed space mission to be launched into orbit from U.S. soil since 2011," says the release.

Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space will be a multi-platform event with special appearances by singer Katy Perry; myth-buster Adam Savage; former NASA engineer Mark Rober; former astronauts Mike Massimino and Karen Nyberg; active astronauts Jessica Meir and K. Megan McArthur; NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine; and astronaut Chris Cassidy from the International Space Station (ISS).

“Discovery and Science Channel have spent over a year documenting SpaceX’s race to become the first private company to launch American astronauts into space. Our live special offers both incredible access for the launch, and expert insight from SpaceX Founder and Chief Engineer Elon Musk and other leading aerospace professionals," Scott Lewers, Executive Vice President of Multiplatform Programming, Factual & Head of Content, Science, said in a statement. "In our two-hour documentary, we show the unbelievable engineering and scientific feats achieved by SpaceX in making such an historic launch happen. In these unprecedented times of isolation, we are excited to bring our viewers together to experience this event in a way they won’t see anywhere else, in the comfort of their own homes.”

Space Launch Live kicks off May 27 at 2 p.m. EST.

A two-hour documentary, NASA & SpaceX: Journey to the Future, will air on the Science Channel Monday, May 25 at 9 p.m. EST. It'll arrive on Discovery the following evening at 10 p.m. EST.

It Follows director David Robert Mitchell has been hired to put his own spin on the superhero genre with Heroes & Villains, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed today. Based on the simple yet elegant title, we can probably expect a meta deconstruction of comic book cinema.

Plot details are thin at this time, but it's been confirmed that Mitchell will both write and direct the "genre-blending and genre-bending project" for MGM. The film is pretty far along in development, with casting expected to begin soon.

Credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

It Follows was hailed as an instant classic of the horror genre when it was first released back in 2014. The film, which stars Maika Monroe in the starring role, centers around a sexually transmitted curse that manifests itself as slow-walking entity that takes many forms. Mitchell followed that project up with Under the Silver Lake, a neo-noir thriller featuring Andrew Garfield.