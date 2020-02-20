WIRE Buzz: Megan Fox blasts off with Aurora; Sarah Paulson horror trailer for 'Run'; more

Megan Fox (Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) is heading to outer space for Aurora, an upcoming new sci-fi suspense thriller from Arclight Films, Variety reported this morning.

Helmed by Lazar Bodroža (A.I. Rising), the film centers on a lone female astronaut (Fox) tasked with monitoring solar storms that could pose a danger to Earth. Eventually, “she discovers shock waves from solar storms are bending time pushing her into an emotional and psychological struggle with her past and present,” according to the synopsis Arclight provided to Variety.

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

It's just the kind of premise that made Gravity and Ad Astra so compelling to watch. You really can't go wrong with an intimate character study of a person dealing with insurmountable challenges and slowly losing their mind amongst the stars.

"Aurora is a beautiful action-packed visual feast set in space and Megan is perfectly cast to play a character battling demons from her past,” producer Gary Hamilton of Arclight said in a statement to Variety.

Pete Bridges (The Fall, Resurface) penned the script.

Aurora isn't the only genre movie in the works at Arclight. Just yesterday, we reported that the production company was shopping its workplace fantasy, The Portable Door, at the European Film Market in Berlin.

No stranger to the world of horror, Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story, Bird Box) plays an eerily overprotective mother in the first trailer for Run. Directed by Searching's Aneesh Chaganty, the claustrophobic and nerve-wracking thriller stars newcomer Kiera Allen as Chloe, a girl who begins to uncover the dark secrets held close by her overbearing matriarch, Diane (Paulson).

The project's title is somewhat ironic, as Chloe is a wheelchair-bound paraplegic, making it that much harder for her to escape the woman she thought she knew. As such, the movie seems like a mixture of Hulu's The Act and Universal's Ma.

Check out the trailer (debuted by Entertainment Weekly) below:

"I drew mostly on my experience watching Piper Laurie in Carrie. Although it’s a different dynamic, it’s still a dynamic that is a very tense one," Paulson told EW. "There’s an element of control, there’s obviously an extreme codependent situation at work there, where you have a young person who is slowly coming into their own and what that causes the parent to feel. I did watch that movie more than once in preparation for this one."

Chaganty co-wrote the screenplay with Searching scribe Sev Ohanian.

Credit: Lionsgate

Run heads to theaters this Mother's Day weekend on Friday, May 8.

Did you know The Secret Garden was getting a modern day remake? Neither did we until seeing the new trailer for the Marc Munden-directed project. Munden is known for directing television shows like Utopia, The Third Day, and Electric Dreams.

Based on the 1911 novel of the same name by Frances Hodgson Burnett, the film follows Mary Lennox (The Little Stranger), a young girl sent to live with her stern and guarded uncle, Archibald Craven (Kingsman's Colin Firth), after the death of her parents. Exploring Craven's vast estate against his orders, Mary discovers a magical and clandestine garden with curious powers.

Using the garden's restorative nature, Mary helps both her jaded uncle and his bedridden son, Colin (Genius's Edan Hayhurst)

Video of THE SECRET GARDEN - Main Trailer - From the producer of Harry Potter and Paddington

Jack Thorne, scribe of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and the upcoming Enola Holmes movie, adapted Burnett's novel into the screenplay.

The Secret Garden has been adapted several times for film, television, and theater. The last big screen version came in 1993 from producer Francis Ford Coppola and starred Dame Maggie Smith (Hook, Harry Potter) among others.

Julie Walters (Mary Poppins Returns), Isis Davis (Electric Dreams), and Amir Wilson (His Dark Materials) co-star in the new Secret Garden, which arrives in theaters Friday, April 17.