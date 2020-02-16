WIRE Buzz: Batman restaurant coming to UK; Anime Awards winners 2020; and James Bond

A slice of Gotham City is coming to London this spring in the form of a Batman-inspired restaurant called "Park Row." Named for the once-affluent Gotham neighborhood that became a hotbed of criminal activity (it eventually gained the nickname "Crime Alley"), the fully immersive dining experience hails from the London-based Wonderland Restaurants.

Set to open on 77 Brewer Street in Soho, Park Row actually contains "five restaurants and bars, storytelling and world-class food and drink," according to the official press release obtained by SYFY WIRE. Based on "the timeless stories and iconic characters from DC including Batman, The Joker, Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, Superman and The Penguin, Park Row will bring the spirit of Gotham City to life through contemporary, playful dishes, dramatic dining and stunning décor, offering an audience experience unlike no other."

Check out some Penguin-themed concept art below:

Credit: Wonderland Restaurants/DC Entertainment

The Park Row immersion begins in the Batcave, which leads guests to Pennyworth's, an elegant dining space named for Bruce Wayne's loyal butler, Alfred Pennyworth. Here patrons can partake in classic British dishes.

Not in the mood for bangers and mash? No problem. Slide on your belly over to The Penguin's Iceberg Lounge (seen above) for an international menu and live entertainment. A Harley Quinn-inspired omakase joint offers "top counter dining," while Old Gotham City reveals a villainous speakeasy of unique cocktails and tapas-like sharing plates. Then there's the Monarch Theatre, "Park Row’s exhilarating, multi-sensory tasting menu experience with 360-degree projection mapping technology to explore the psychology of heroism through food."

Make your reservations well in advance for that last one, folks.

The 2020 winners for Crunchyroll's annual Anime Awards have been announced.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba took home the top honor that is Anime of the Year. It also took home the prizes for Best Boy (Tanjiro Kamado) and Best Fight Scene (Tanjiro & Nezuko vs. Rui).

Credit: Aniplex of America

Mob Psycho 100 II was one of the runners-up for most wins with victories in the categories of Best Animation and Best Opening Sequence ("99.9" - MOB CHOIR feat. sajou no hana).

WIT Studio came away with two statues as well: Best Drama (Vinland Saga) and Industry Icon (George Wada). The latter honor is meant to recognize "influential figures who have meaningfully contributed to the art and industry of anime."

For the full list of winners, click here.

The Anime Awards were also a prime time for Crunchyroll to announce that four new series would be dropping on its platform: The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? (April 2020), My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! (also April 2020), That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 (Fall 2020), and So I'm a Spider, So What? (arriving sometime this year).

With Billie Eilish's James Bond song now available to the public, the marketing campaign for No Time to Die is flooring that Aston Martin pedal and kicking things into overdrive.

The latest spot for the film (released during the NBA All-Star game) is packed with wall-to-wall action, highlighting the general badassery of Anna de Armas' character, Paloma. With M (Ralph Fiennes) asking, "Come on Bond, where the hell are you?", it sounds like 007 will be going off the grid like he always does. #ClassicJames.

Take a look below:

Helmed by Cary Fukunaga, the 25th Bond film marks the final spy-fi outing for Daniel Craig.

Rami Malek (playing the story's Big Bad, Safin), Lashana Lynch (playing a female 00-agent named Nomie), David Dencik, Dali Benssalah, and Billy Magnussen join Craig and his fellow franchise mainstays: Naomie Harris (Eve Moneypenny), Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner), Ben Whishaw (Q), Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter), and Christoph Waltz (Blofeld).

No Time to Die opens in theaters Friday, April 10.