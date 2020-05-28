WIRE Buzz: Ruby Rose talks Batwoman exit; James Mangold shares Logan goodies; S.H.I.E.L.D. ratings

Ruby Rose shocked the world last week by announcing that she was parting ways with The CW's Batwoman series. After releasing a statement, the actress has been rather silent over the matter, with production insiders filling in the gaps of what really went down. Rose finally broke her silence last night, thanking the show's crew members in a lengthy Instagram post.

"Thank you everyone for coming on this journey," she wrote. "If I mentioned everyone, it would be 1000 tags...but Thank you to the cast, crew, producers, and studio. It wasn’t an easy decision, but those who know, know...I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all. I’m sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape.*

The CW is reportedly looking for another LGBTQ+ actress to replace Rose for Season 2.

Arrowverse vet Marc Guggenheim (Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow) described the overall recasting situation — however strange, it's not without precedent — as "a great creative opportunity."

"I’m a big believer that anytime you face a production challenge, and sometimes it’s in cast while sometimes it’s just logistics, in that challenge, lies a creative opportunity," he said.

With shooting on Indiana Jones 5 delayed indefinitely, director James Mangold decided to participate in a Twitter watch party of 2017's Logan. The filmmaker, who also helmed 2013's The Wolverine, shared a wealth of behind-the-scenes tidbits, photos, concept art, script pages, and pre-visualization videos. There are plenty of goodies to be found on the director's Twitter page, including a rationalization for why Hugh Jackman never wore the iconic Wolverine mask.

"Sorry. He never put it on," wrote the director. "We never even made a version of the outfit. Everything about his character as I understand it, would keep him from donning a self-promoting 'uniform.' I'm sure the next incarnation of the Wolverine will go there."

By "the next iteration" he means the MCU take on the character now that Disney owns the screen rights to the X-Men. Another interesting admission is that Mangold never thought he'd get away with a demented Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) being responsible for the accidental death of certain mutants.

"I need there be a profound tragedy behind them. Grateful 4 the bravery of Fox & audiences for embracing," he wrote.

The final X-Men adventure for Jackman's James Howlett, Logan made almost $620 million at the global box office. The screenplay (written by Mangold, Scott Frank, and Michael Green) got nominated for a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar, but lost to Call Me by Your Name.

"I tried to make a film that put us in the shoes of Gods. Frail Gods. So we could feel their disappointment in us," Mangold said during the watch party. "And also their exhaustion. The movie is, for me, undeniably political. About an age when we hide in consumerism, distracted in fantasy, as our real world burns."

The seventh and final season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. debuted to just under 2 million viewers last night, according to TVLine. The premiere episode (titled "The New Deal") nabbed a "0.4 demo rating, matching both its previous average (2.2 mil/0.4) and its Season 6 finale (1.9 mil/0.4) in the demo," reads the report.

The Endgame-y swan song for the long-running Marvel show on ABC finds Coulson and the rest of the team heading back in time to save...HYDRA. DUN! DUN! DUN! Naming the episode after FDR's economic recovery plan during the Great Depression is a great way to call attention to the 1930s setting.

Credit: ABC

“For any fan that [has] watched us from Season 1, [Season 7 is] similar to the Framework in Season 4, where it’s just so exciting to see all the characters in such a different environment,” Chloe Bennet, who plays Daisy Johnson, told SYFY WIRE. “To have the environment change so much and challenge the characters in new and different ways, and challenge those relationships, that was really fun."