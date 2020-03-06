WIRE Buzz: Beauty and the Beast spinoff; Trolls World Tour trailer; Nintendo PlayStation

Disney wants you to continue being their guest with an upcoming prequel TV series to 2017's Beauty and the Beast remake that centers on Gaston (Luke Evans) and LeFou (Josh Gad).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which first broke the news, the project (also a musical) is in early development at Disney+. Once Upon a Time vets Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz are set to write and showrun. Gad, who also voices Olaf in Disney's successful Frozen films and shorts, is said to be attached as a writer and executive producer as well.

No other stars beyond Evans and Gad are currently attached to the show, but it's rumored that familiar characters (Emma Watson's Belle, for instance) could make guest appearances.

Credit: Disney

This isn't the first project to be spun out of the studio's current trend live-action remakes. In early December, it was confirmed that a film about Aladdin's Prince Anders (played by Billy Magnussen) was in the works at the Mouse House's subscription streaming service.

Directed by Bill Condon, the live-action version of Beauty and the Beast hit theaters in the winter of 2017 and went on to make over $1 billion at the global box office.

Kitsis and Horowitz are currently at the helm of Apple TV+'s Amazing Stories reboot, whose first season debuts today. See what critics are saying about it right here.

The latest trailer for Trolls World Tour (the sequel opens in theaters next month) is a rollercoaster of different musical genres and mystical pinkie swears.

A direct follow-up to DreamWorks' 2016 movie (itself a cinematic take on the iconic Troll dolls), World Tour blows the Trolls-verse wide open. In their sophomore outing, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) set off on a new quest to discover other Troll tribes and stop the nefarious Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom) from erasing all other music, except rock, from existence.

Video of TROLLS WORLD TOUR | OFFICIAL TRAILER 3

The supporting cast is mad impressive: Ozzy Osbourne, Mary J. Blige, George Clinton, Anderson .Paak, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Rockwell, Flula Borg, J Balvin, Ester Dean, Anthony Ramos, Jamie Dornan, Gustavo Dudamel, Charlyne Yi, Kenan Thompson, James Corden, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Ron Funches, and Kunal Nayyar.

It's a veritable who's who of musical, acting, and comedy talent.

Directed by Walt Dohrn, Trolls World Tour opens in theaters Friday, April 10. That date was just vacated by No Time to Die, so DreamWorks could soak up some box office gains originally planned for James Bond.

Remember that strange, albeit legendary, gaming console love child created by Nintendo and Sony in the '90s? Yeah, well, the only "Nintendo PlayStation" prototype in existence just sold at auction for $360,000, according to Vice.

"It’s the most that’s ever been paid for a collectible piece of gaming history," says the report, which cites the $100,150 sale of a sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. for the NES in 2019 as a comparison.

Credit: Heritage Auctions

That said, it's a little underwhelming since the former owner, Terry Diebold, turned down million-dollar offers for the one-of-a-kind console.

On the other hand, $360,000 is nothing to shake a stick at, especially since Diebold originally acquired the thing for a meager $75 bucks at a bankruptcy auction.