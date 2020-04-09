WIRE Buzz: Beetlejuice doc trailer; interactive horror trailers; Fangoria's 'Porno' premiere

It's showtime! Go behind the making of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice with a trailer for The Recently Deceased, a feature-length documentary comprised of testimonials from some of the creatives who worked on the classic horror-comedy project.

As makeup artists Ve Neill and Steve Laporte say in the trailer (below), they had no idea just how much of a cultural icon the movie would become. The duo (along with Robert Short) would eventually nab an Oscar win for their efforts.

Watch now:

Video of Documentary For The Recently Deceased : The Making Of BEETLEJUICE - TRAILER

Released in late March of 1988, Beetlejuice was about a recently-deceased couple (played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) who hire the eponymous and uncouth spirit (a scene-stealing Michael Keaton) to rid their home of a family that's just moved in. Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara, and Winona Ryder portrayed the haunted family.

Beetlejuice became so popular, that it led to an animated series and a stage musical.

The documentary hails from director Fred China and producers Adam F. Goldberg (The Goldbergs) and Lee Leshen (Back in Time). They hope to finalize the film this year. In the meantime cue up some Harry Belafonte and check out this awesome poster drawn by Stranger Things artist Kyle Lambert:

Credit: Kyle Lambert

You can support it via Kickstarter right here. More info can be found on the film's website here.

Are interactive experiences the next step in trailer evolution? According to The Hollywood Reporter, Epic Pictures is planning to roll out 10 playable horror-themed teasers developed by indie studios like Snowrunner Games (Soda Drinker Pro) and Mahelyk (SCP: Blackout).

Entitled the "Dread X Collection," the project is meant to provide work for indie game developers that are financially struggling as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. An RPG card game and a first-person shooter are among the Dread X creations.

"We’re very focused on the genre indie film space, but particularly over the years, we’ve had quite a bit of success with some film anthologies including [international distribution for] a fairly popular franchise called V/H/S," Patrick Ewald, CEO of Epic Pictures, said in a statement to THR. "From a creative and promotional perspective, [the project] was very intriguing for us and our distribution partners because it allowed us to put together some of the most interesting names in the horror film space and present a really great collection of stories."

The collection will be available for $7 on platforms like Steam by the end of April.

Porno, a horror-comedy flick from Fangoria, will receive a "virtual theatrical premiere," writes Deadline. The project, which premiered at SXSW last year, is about a bunch of movie theater employees who are tormented by a sex demon they accidentally release from a cursed film.

Starting tomorrow (Friday, April 10), patrons can purchase "online tickets" through Vimeo. At $12 a pop, ticket sales will benefit participating theaters that are currently struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. Per the report, the theaters are: Gateway Film Center (Columbus, OH), FilmBar (Phoenix, AZ), The Frida Cinema (Santa Ana, CA), PFS at The Roxy (Philadelphia, PA), Screenland Armour (Kansas City, MO), and 23 Alamo Drafthouse markets.

Video of PORNO | Official SFW Trailer | FANGORIA

Should you decide to check out Porno, you'll receive access to it for 48 hours after purchase. You'll be able to rent it until Friday, May 1. The film arrives on VOD the following Friday, May 8.

“We’re excited to have found a way to both support some of our favorite theaters through this difficult time and also provide a brand new theatrical and independent film experience to US audiences,” Brandon Hill, Fangoria’s VP of Acquisitions & Distribution, said in a statement to Deadline. "Porno has just the right ingredients for folks in need of something entertaining, wild, and fun during these very serious times.”