WIRE Buzz: Beetlejuice hits 4K Ultra HD; Ghostbusters reunion; and Jaws watch party

We've said it before and we'll say it again: "It's showtime!" For the first time ever, Tim Burton's Beetlejuice will be available in 4K Ultra HD, thanks to a spooky-sized Blu-Ray pack filled to the brim with supernatural goodies.

In addition to receiving 4K and Blu-Ray copies of the classic horror-comedy, you'll also get a digital download code, the Handbook For The Recently Deceased, collectible chalk, a glow-in-the-dark patch, and a poster of Beetlejuice's (Michael Keaton) "Bio-Exorcist" services.

If all those things don't want to make you dance to Harry Belafonte's "Jump in the Line (Shake, Senora)," we don't know what will.

Credit: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

There's no concrete release date provided just yet, but you can pre-order the gift set from Amazon or Best Buy. Blu-Ray.com pegs the release for late summer 2020 and Bloody Disgusting (which notes that we don't have any specifics on special features either) takes it one step further by citing Dawn of the Disc's assertion that the bundle arrives Tuesday, Sept. 1.

Since its release in March of 1988, Beetlejuice has proved itself a pop culture touchstone, inspiring a cartoon series, a stage musical, and a behind-the-scenes documentary.

Josh Gad knows who he's gonna call for his next episode of Reunited Apart: the cast and crew of Ghostubsters! In a two-minute teaser for the event, Gad hilariously calls up Jason Reitman with the thinly-veiled intention of getting in touch with his dad, Ivan Reitman, who directed the 1984 original. Jason and Ivan offer to discuss some of their other movies (Juno, Thank You for Smoking, and Dave), but Gad awkwardly lets them know what he's really after.

Annie Potts then shows up to do Janine Melnitz's Ghostbusters hotline shtick, and that's when we see who else will be a part of the episode: Bill Murray (Peter Venkman), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), and Sigourney Weaver (Dana Barrett).

Video of Who You Gonna Call?

Hopefully, that's just a small taste of the guest stars and there are more to be revealed.

Personally, we're hoping for some kind of Rick Moranis cameo. It'd be great if he shows up at the very end of the credits, all excited to participate in the call, only to realize that everyone's already left. That'd be a peak Louis Tully moment right there. We'd also love for Ray Parker Jr. to show up and sing the movie's famous theme song with the cast. Your move, Gad, make it happen. You deliver on the star power and we'll bring the Ecto Cooler.

The reunion is set to debut Monday, June 15 at 12PM EST.

Jason carries on his father's legacy with Ghostbusters Afterlife. A direct follow-up to 1989's Ghostbusters II, the film was delayed until next March as a result of the global pandemic.

Director Kevin Smith is jumping into the belly of the shark this weekend with a Twitter watch party of Steven Spielberg's Jaws.

"We're gonna need a bigger boat!" Smith wrote on Twitter. "On Saturday, watch Jaws with me on the flick's 45th Anniversary as I tweet along and tell tales of seeing this cinematic shark story for four decades! #JawsAtHome is the hashtag — and Amity, as you know, means friendship!"

Sadly, Roy Scheider (Brody) and Robert Shaw (Quint) are both deceased. Richard Dreyfuss (Hooper) remains the only living member of the Orca crew that took down the great white shark off the shores of Amity Island. The actor does have a Twitter account, so here's to hoping he joins Smith's party.