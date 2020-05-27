WIRE Buzz: Secret Society of Second-Born Royals trailer; Greg Berlanti plays Forbidden Game; more

The trailer for Disney+'s original live-action film Secret Society of Second-Born Royals has just hit the web. And by the looks of things, being second in line to the throne in this universe comes with some very big advantages, like awesome superpowers!

The sci-fi fantasy film follows Sam (Peyton Elizabeth Reed), a rebellious teenage royal second in line to the throne of the kingdom of Ilyria, who would rather do anything other than her royal duties. As you can see by the clip below, she soon discovers that she's part of an old secret society of second-born royals, an organization that works to keep Illyria safe, and whose members wield extraordinary superhuman abilities thanks to a gene exclusive to second-borns of royal lineage.

Video of Secret Society of Second-Born Royals | Official Trailer | Disney+

The royal recruits must protect the kingdom from the menace known as Inmate 34 (The Handmaid Tale's Greg Byrk), an escaped convict looking to take over the throne.

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, directed by Anna Mastro (Marvel's Runaways), streams exclusively on Disney+ starting July 17. The film also features Skylar Astin, Olivia Deeble, Niles Fitch, Faly Rakotohavana, Isabella Blake Thomas, Elodie Yung, Ashley Liao, and Noah Lomax

Greg Berlanti, the super-producer behind the Arrowverse shows, Riverdale, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, is developing a trilogy of horror YA novels from the author of The Vampire Diaries into a TV series for Warner Bros. Television. According to Deadline, WBTV acquired the rights to The Forbidden Game books by L.J. Smith in a competitive situation.

Published in 1994, The Forbidden Game trilogy consists of the books The Hunter, The Chase, and The Kill. The story centers around Jenny and her six friends as they enter a Jumanji-like game that drops them into different shadow worlds. Within the game, they must fight off their worst nightmares, or die and have their souls imprisoned forever. The stakes are set by a mysterious blue-eyed boy named Julian who can move freely between worlds. Though determined to save herself and her friends, Jenny’s loyalties are tested when she falls in love with Julian.

Sarah Schechter and David Madden from Berlanti Productions will executive produce along with Berlanti. The search for a writer is currently underway.

Joker as a social media Influencer? It has a certain dastardly ring to it.

Apparently DC agrees, as the comic book giant has unveiled the first of its Instagram-exclusive comics with 10 panels of a prelude story that leads into Batman #92 starring the Caped Crusader's arch-enemy Joker and his brand new galpal in crime, Punchline.

The latter of course made her DC debut last month in Batman Vol. 3 #89, and her creator, writer James Tynion IV, has called Punchline the "anti-Harley Quinn," as she's more the silent, serial killer type.

Now the deadly duo will feature in an original plotline that will be the first of three new prelude episodes that Tynion "cooked up" for DC's Instagram page, as he put it on Twitter, "to give you a taste of Gotham while you're waiting for Batman to return next month."

The first prelude is already up on DC's Instagram Story. Batman # 92 — written by James Tynion IV, with art by Guillem March, colors by Tomeu Morey, and covers by Tony Salvador Daniel and Yasmine Putri — drops on both digital and print on June 2.