WIRE Buzz: Kingsman franchise could add 7 movies; Cobra Kai S3 first look; Shudder has The Power

If you're a fan of Kingsman, brace yourself for much more of the franchise. The third film in the superspy series hasn't even been released yet, but mastermind Matthew Vaughn and his company Marv are already planning more. Much more.

Last week, during the Winston Baker U.K. Finance Summit (via Deadline), Marv Group CEO Zygi Kamasa noted that the company is exploring a lot of options for Kingsman even as it waits for the third film in the series -- prequel The King's Man -- to finally hit theaters after COVID-19 delays. In addition to the TV series Vaughn announced as a possible expansion to the franchise back in 2018, Kamasa noted that there are "something like seven more Kingsman films" at some level of consideration in Marv's future release slate.

We want to grow the business and the output,” Kamasa said. “We have a Kingsman TV series in the works and there are two-three other franchises that are being developed alongside the Kingsman world.”

Kamasa didn't elaborate on exactly which directions these new films might add to the franchise, but this isn't the first time the minds behind Kingsman have talked about opening up the world even wider. The King's Man is, of course, a prequel film set decades before the first two installments in the series that will shed light on earlier years of the Kingsman agency, and if it does well there could be potential for either a direct sequel or another period piece that focuses on a different Kingsman era.

Then there's the possibility of a Statesman movie (or series of movies) that would focused on the American counterparts of the Kingsman agency as introduced in Kingsman: The Golden Circle. And, of course, there's still the possibility of a third film in the main Kingsman series that would reunite Eggsy and Harry for another adventure. However it happens, Vaughn and Marv have big plans, and with nearly a billion dollars in box office already, the Kingsman franchise isn't slowing down yet.

Shudder has firmly established itself as one of the best places for horror fans to turn to when it comes to new streaming horror films, and intriguing new movies are hitting the service all the time. This week, the streamer announced one of its 2021 offerings will be The Power, a period horror film from a fresh directorial voice that sounds perfect for fans of The Woman in Black and The Conjuring 2.

The streaming service announced Monday that it's picked up North American streaming rights for the film, which marks the feature directorial debut of writer/director Corinna Faith (The Innocents, Coming Up) and is set in a crumbling London hospital during a period of strike-fueled blackouts in the 1970s. Faith's script for the film made the 2018 Brit List of the best unproduced screenplays, and will star Rose Williams (Sanditon, Curfew, Medici) as a nurse just trying to get through the night shift in the hospital, where something evil is hiding amid the flickering power.

The Power does not yet have an official release date, but it will hit Shudder sometime next year to add yet another big scare to the streamer's impressive library.

Cobra Kai, the Karate Kid sequel series that follows Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) as he revives the title dojo and tries to put his life back together, has proven to be one of the most pleasant surprises of the past two years. Now, thanks to Netflix, we're looking ahead at a third season of the celebrated revival, and some first-look photos shed light on what we can expect in the wake of an explosive second season finale.

It's a tense time for just about everyone connected to Cobra Kai after that massive brawl between Cobra Kai and Miyagi-do students that left both Johnny and his rival Daniel (Ralph Macchio) picking up the pieces. As Season 3 begins, there's a lot left to unpack, and while we certainly don't know everything we can expect yet, we can gather some clues from these via Entertainment Weekly.

It seems both Robby and Miguel are still dealing with the fallout from the fight in different ways, as Miguel remains hospitalized from his injuries and Robby sits in what appears to be a juvenile detention center after kicking his rival off a balcony. Johnny, for his part, is by his student's side, perhaps still unaware of the missed connection he had with his ex-girlfriend Ali (Elisabeth Shue), who could have a major role to play in what's to come. As for Daniel and his wife Amanda, well...whatever they're reacting to, it can't be good news for the family.

Cobra Kai returns January 8 on Netflix.