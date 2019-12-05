WIRE Buzz: Birds of Prey flies new posters; Venom 2 lands The Irishman star; more

First up in this edition of WIRE Buzz... surprise, Puddin! Just after new footage of DC's upcoming Birds of Prey played at Comic-Con Experience Brazil in São Paulo today, Warner Bros. unveiled new posters for the movie... perhaps to appease the rest of us who are patiently waiting to see said footage.

Here's the main one with Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn in the center, surrounded by her fellow eponymous birds of prey...

And here are a few more character-centered posters from the film's official Twitter feed, featuring Harley (Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), Black Mask (Ewan McGregor), and Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina).

**SPOILER WARNING: Mild spoilers for the opening of Birds of Prey below!**

Per a report from The Wrap, the footage shown at CCXP is the film's opening sequence, which features Robbie's Harley explaining to the audience that she and The Joker are no longer a couple.

"We broke up,” Harley explains via voiceover narration. “Mr. J was super broke up about it.” But this breakup is apparently healthy, as it allows her to become "a new me."

"This is the time for Gotham to meet the new Harley Quinn,” her narration continues as she steals an 18-wheeler and crashes it into Ace Chemicals (the plant that gave her and the Joker their bleached-white skin). Cue big explosion.

Oh, yeah. It's a whole new Harley.

Birds of Prey cleans its claws in theaters Feb. 7.

Stephen Graham (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Up next, Venom 2 has landed Boardwalk Empire and The Irishman star Stephen Graham to star in the Andy Serkis-helmed Sony sequel, Deadline is reporting. Graham joins a cast that includes Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson, and Naomie Harris.

Graham's role in the film is currently under wraps, although we know he won't be playing Carnage or Shriek (those roles are being played by Harrelson and Harris, respectively).

Venom 2 grafts its way into theaters Oct. 2.

And finally, NBC has bought the rights to Fallback, a one-hour sci-fi thriller crime drama written by Martin Gero and Brendan Gall (the duo behind Blindspot) and Warner Bros. TV, Deadline has revealed. The acquisition is part of an overall deal with Gero's production company, Quinn’s House.

Fallback is centered on an-off-the books task force that solves difficult and dangerous crimes through a top secret government program.

This is one of many deals that Quinn's House has made, including Midnighters, a drama based on the Alloy sci-fi/fantasy book series by Scott Westerfeld with Chris Pozzebon, a reimagining of Kung Fu with Christina M. Kim and Berlanti Productions — both at the CW — and The Service, a drama from writer Drew Lindo at Fox.

Gero and Gall will executive produce Fallback.