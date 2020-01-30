WIRE Buzz: Birds of Prey behind-the-scenes secrets; del Toro kicks off Nightmare Alley

With the first positive reactions to Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) now online, feel free to dive into a new video that goes behind-the-scenes of the upcoming, neon-soaked DCEU film.

In it, you can see Cathy Yan directing her all-star cast; Margot Robbie's Harley having a tense chat with Ewan McGregor's Roman Sionis (aka Black Mask); and Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) shooting a mini crossbow while wearing a '90s-looking track suit. And just a heads up: Your volume is just fine — some of the scenes have muted dialogue, presumably to avoid spoilers.

Based on a script by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee), the movie is all about what Harley does after her relationship with the Joker falls apart. When Black Mask tries to harm Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), Quinn assembles a crew of badass ladies (all of them have some sort of beef with Sionis) to protect the young girl.

Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Rosie Perez co-star as the team's remaining members: Black Canary and Renee Montoya. Chris Messina, Ali Wong, Charlene Amoia, Steven Williams, Derek Wilson, Dana Lee, François Chau, Matt Willig, and Robert Catrini are also a part of the cast.

Birds of Prey arrives in theaters everywhere on Feb. 7.

Production has officially begun on Guillermo del Toro's next movie, Nightmare Alley.

The director's first cinematic project since winning the Best Director Oscar for The Shape of Water is based on William Lindsay Gresham's 1946 novel of the same name. Del Toro adapted the book into a screenplay alongside Kim Morgan (The Forbidden Room). The novel was previously adapted into a noir movie in 1947.

"I’m inspired and elated to be joined by this brilliant cast. Kim Morgan and I have worked with great passion to bring the dark, raw world and language of William Gresham to the screen and now we are joined by a superb group of artists and technicians to bring it to life," del Toro said in a statement.

The story follows an ambitious carnival worker named Stanton "Stan" Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) with the uncanny ability to manipulate others with just a few words. He eventually meets a female psychiatrist, Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett), who is even more dangerous than he is.

Stan's fellow carnies are played by Rooney Mara (Molly, another carnival worker), Willem Dafoe (head barker Clem), and Ron Perlman (Bruno the Strongman). Richard Jenkins plays the "wealthy industrialist Ezra Grindle."

Searchlight Pictures was formerly known as "Fox Searchlight" before Disney decided to recently lop the "Fox" off its recently purchased studio.

Based on a new report from Variety, Apple TV+ is close to placing a series order for a currently untitled musical/fantasy comedy from the writers of Despicable Me, Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio.

The show follows a couple looking to spice up their relationship during a backpacking trip. Things get very strange when they become trapped in the town of Schmigadoo, a place where everyone "acts as if they’re in a studio musical from the 1940s." The couple (half of whom is played by SNL's Cecily Strong) soon learns that they can't leave until they find "true love."

Cinco Paul is serving as showrunner, while Daurio stays on as a consulting producer. SNL creator Lorne Michaels is executive-producing with Andrew Singer.