WIRE Buzz: Bloodshot featurette dives into the comics; Mind MGMT board game; and more

A new behind-the-scenes featurette for Sony's upcoming Bloodshot movie takes a deep dive into the titular character's comic book origins at Valiant.

"I remember reading a story about nanites and I thought, 'What about the first superhero to be nano-powered?" says co-creator Bob Layton, going on to describe Ray Garrison (played in the movie by Vin Diesel) as a cross between Frankenstein's monster and James Bond.

"The idea was they were experimenting, ultimately, to try and create immortality, constant healing, and that sort of thing," adds co-creator Kevin VanHook. "Whoever controls Bloodshot controls it all."

The featurette also includes testimonials from Diesel, director Dave Wilson, and co-star Eliza Gonzalez (KT). Specifically, Gonzalez wants you to forget everything you think you know about comic book films.

"Enjoy your traditional superheroes, because when Bloodshot comes out, it's gonna be a whole new game," teases the actress.

Written by Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer, the project tells the story of Ray Garrison, a regular soldier who, after being killed, is brought back to life with mini-robots. Under the control of Dr. Emil Harting (Guy Pearce), he becomes an unstoppable killing machine, but upon learning that he's being manipulated, Ray breaks free and sets out to get revenge for his wife's murder.

Sam Heughan, Lamorne Morris, Toby Kebbell, Talulah Riley, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, and Alex Hernandez co-star.

Bloodshot hits theaters everywhere next Friday, March 13.

Mind MGMT, the hit Dark Horse comic book series from writer/artist Matt Kindt, is becoming a board game. Published by Off the Page Games, MIND MGMT: The Psychic Espionage Game is now collecting funds via Kickstarter.

Kindt collaborated with designers Jay Cormier (also the founder of Off the Page) and Sen-Foong Lim for the project, which is characterized as "a tense, paranoia-fueled game of deduction and second-guessing."

"I was lucky enough to meet two talented, award-winning board game designers that weren't just fans of MIND MGMT — they really got it," Kindt said in a statement. "This isn't just the definitive board game interpretation of the comics, it's an interactive story-telling and training device. Proceed at your own risk."

Credit: Off the Page Games

"We wanted to pack in as much deduction and teamwork as we could in a game that takes less than an hour to play," added Lim.

If you back the campaign, you won't just get the game; you'll also receive 80+ pages of new Mind MGMT stories written and drawn by Kindt. In addition, a "mini-comic" comes "in each of the 10 sealed packages which are part of what Off the Page Games is calling the SHIFT System."

“We’re introducing the SHIFT System where at the end of each game, the side that loses gets to open a package which will give them more components, cards and rules to improve their chances the next time they play,” concluded Cormier.

The comic itself focuses on Meru, an investigative journalist who stumbles upon a government conspiracy that involves rewriting reality with one's mental faculties. In the summer of 2017, it was reported that Dark Horse was developing a TV show based on the series.

Last week, someone said Candyman's name five times into a mirror and the first trailer for the Jordan Peele-produced reboot of the horror franchise appeared online.

With so much renewed interest in the genre property, the original film's director, Bernard Rose, recently spoke with Bloody Disgusting about Candyman's immense cultural impact. He also talked about how the upcoming revamp (opening this summer, it serves as a direct sequel to the 1992 original) could open the door for his initial plan for a cinematic follow-up.

"[The sequel] should have just started the next day. And should have just carried on. It should’ve just been a real sequel, and Virginia [Madsen, who played Helen Lyle] should have come back as a ghost," he said. "I don’t see why, if this new film is a hit — it’s definitely a really fun, legitimate, interesting way to do a sequel — the next one could be the one that I’ve always thought really should’ve been made, which picked up the next day afterwards in 1993. Because you could just make that film."

Source: TriStar Pictures

Based on a story by Clive Barker, Candyman spawned two sequels, both of which starred Tony Todd as the titular antagonist. Had Rose gotten his way, however, he may have tried the anthology route — something that John Carpenter attempted to do for Halloween before Michael Myers became insanely popular.

"I wanted to expand the idea of what could be considered a sequel," continued Rose. "I think if I’d made a trilogy of them, it would’ve been great. I think there are two really solid films [there]. One could have been the weird, digressive one about Jack the Ripper, and the other could have been The Bride of Candyman. But … there’s another part of me that’s glad that I never made any of them."

Credit: TriStar Pictures

Of course, Bride of Candyman would've been a direct continuation of the saga, rather than a totally unrelated story.

"The fundamental point of the sequel was to make a female bogeyman," admitted the filmmaker. "So if a sequel had been made at that time, it should have had Virginia, and Tony could have come back, too. Some combination with those two would have worked. But it could have been a little campy, because … 'Are they having a romance?' Ghosts having love affairs. It just suddenly starts to sound like a Tim Burton film, doesn’t it?"

Tony Todd will appear in the new movie alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, and Vanessa Estelle Williams.

Directed and co-written by Nia DaCosta, Candyman 2020 hits theaters Friday, June 12.