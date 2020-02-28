WIRE Buzz: Bloodshot revives new pics; The Raid writer's epic Punisher pitch; more

And initiate sequence ... Sony has dropped a bunch of awesome production stills from its upcoming film adaptation of Valiant's famous Bloodshot comics. In them, we get to see almost every major character, from Vin Diesel's Ray Garrison to Lamorne Morris' Wilfred Wigans to Eiza González's KT.

Wanna see Ray about to to punch Jimmy Dalton (Sam Heughan) in the face? You got it! Hankering for a glimpse of Ray walking away from a burning Jeep like a total badass? How about KT about to detonate some hand grenades? You best believe it's there. These images have it all!

Take a look in the media gallery below:



Directed by Dave Wilson, the unorthodox superhero movie centers on a U.S. Marine who is brought back to life after the murder of his wife. With self-healing robots flowing through his bloodstream, Ray Garrison becomes an unstoppable killing machine under the control of Dr. Emil Harting (Guy Pearce). When he realizes that he's being manipulated and brainwashed by Harting, however, Ray breaks free and sets off on a mission to avenge the death of his wife.

Toby Kebbell, Talulah Riley, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, and Alex Hernandez co-star.

Bloodshot punches into theaters Friday, March 13.

Frank Castle's MCU tenure ended after a second season on Netflix, but if Adam G. Simon (screenwriter of The Raid) had his way, The Punisher would hit the big screen via Marvel Studios.

Recently speaking with ComicBook.com, Simon talked about how he pitched a Punisher movie to Marvel "years before the series dropped." While that original idea obviously never came to fruition, the entertainment scribe is still interested in seeing Jon Bernthal return to the role in an unfettered film project that explores the aftermath of the TV show.

"When I see Bernthal as Frank Castle in that series, I see an Olympic sprinter running while being forced to wear a giant weight vest. I want Bernthal to continue to explore the character and be completely unfettered and out of control. I think he does too," said Simon, who then laid out his fresh, R-rated pitch for a solo Punisher outing. Eminem would be doing the music, of course.

Credit: Netflix

"You got to let this thing live in R-rated territory and it has to have the same grit and unapologetic boldness of Logan. In my take, we find Frank Castle as we left him at the end of the series, only now completely aware of the threat that superheroes and villains pose to mankind," he said. "So, Frank Castle has to go gunning for the person who he feels is responsible for the innumerable civilian casualties. The one who started it all by organizing these weapons of mass destruction to come together. Nick Fury. The twist is that Frank is being used, he spots the double-cross early at the end of act one. From that point on, we have a 3:10 to Yuma situation. Frank and Fury on the run from everyone, heroes and villains. It’s 3:10 to Yuma meets Leon: The Professional by way of Winter Soldier."

Aside from seeing Bernthal back as Castle, Simon voiced his dream casting for the rest of the parts: "Joel Edgerton as Bullseye, Kristin Scott Thomas or Edie Falco as Ma Gnucci, Jeffry Wright or Russell Crowe as Micro, Sam Jackson as Nick Fury and a few of The Avengers, namely, Falcon, Black Widow, and Winter Soldier. Oh, and since we are talking obscene amounts of violence and mayhem, you get Joe Lynch directing. If fans got a problem with that hot take, I got seven others. Let’s go."

Credit: Netflix

Simon recently wrote Point Blank, which stars two MCU alums, Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Falcon/the new Captain America) and Frank Grillo (Brock Rumlow/Crossbones), in the main roles. Directed by Lynch, the movie tells the story of a nurse (played by Mackie) who gets swept up in a conspiracy involving corrupt cops. It's currently streaming on Netflix.

Need to brush up on your Quiet Place lore before Part II?

Well, Paramount is here to help with a double feature of the first movie and its sequel in an special event just for fans. The one-night only screenings will be held at select theater locations around the country on Wednesday, March 18. That's two whole days before the blockbuster follow-up is made available to the wider public on Friday, March 20!

Should you decide to attend, you'll also be given "an exclusive 11x17 collectors print," according to the studio press release.

Credit: Paramount Pictures

Written and directed by the returning John Krasinski, A Quiet Place Part II picks up mere moments after the events of its 2018 predecessor. Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) and her two children — Regan and Marcus (Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe) — venture out into the world to see who else has survived the noise-sensitive monsters.

Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou appear as never-before-seen characters.

You can find tickets right here.