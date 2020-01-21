WIRE Buzz: Blumhouse's Satanic Panic docuseries; Alison Brie in 'Horse Girl' trailer; Joker comic

Epix has placed an order for Fall River, a docuseries about the murders of three young women that sparked a "Satanic Panic" in the eponymous Massachusetts town in the late 1970s, the network announced Saturday.

Blumhouse Television is producing the project, which will explore how a satanic cult led by Carl Drew was thought to have been behind the crimes, which were ruled as ritual human sacrifice. Amid the hysteria, Drew was arrested and sent to life in prison without parole.

Credit: CBS

"Twenty years after the trial, the lead investigator became so haunted by inconsistencies in the stories that he re-investigated his own case after he retired. Evidence surfaced bringing the entire story into question," reads the official description provided by the press release.

Fall River, MA was the home city of Lizzie Borden, a woman accused of murder in the late 1800s. While Borden was tried and acquitted for causing the deaths of her father and stepmother, she has fascinated pop culture for more than a century.

To celebrate 80 epic years of the Batman mythos, DC Comics is publishing a 100-page Joker-centric special, the publisher announced on Friday. The Joker 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1 celebrates eight decades of chaos, mischief, and mayhem with Batman’s greatest enemy," says the press release.

Brian Azzarello, Lee Bermejo, Paul Dini, Denny O’Neil, Scott Snyder, Tom Taylor, Jock, José Luis García-López, Mikel Janín, James Tynion IV, Riley Rossmo, and more have all been tapped to write stories for this massive one-shot.

Credit: DC Comics

"The stories run the gamut from terror to humor to outright anarchy, showing how The Joker has left his indelible mark on Gotham City, from the gates of Arkham Asylum to the Gotham City PD, from the local underworld to Batman and his allies," continues the release.

Arthur Adams, David Finch, Francesco Mattina, Jim Lee, Scott Williams, Bill Sienkiewicz, Gabriele Dell’Otto, Lee Bermejo, and Jock have been hired to illustrate a series of variant covers for the release.

The book goes on sale everywhere on Wednesday, April 29. It will run you $9.99 a pop, which isn't bad, considering how much content you'll be getting in one place.

Created by Bill Finger, Bob Kane, and Jerry Robinson, the Joker first made his comic book debut in 1940's Batman #1. This is a particularly good year for the iconic baddie as Todd Phillips' Joker is nominated for 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor.

Alison Brie (Community, GLOW) is a woman haunted by the looming idea of alien abduction in the first creepy trailer for Horse Girl, which premieres on Netflix next month. Brie co-wrote the psychological thriller with the project's director, Jeff Baena (The Little Hours). It has generated a fair amount of Sundance buzz ahead of its streaming release.

Just by watching the trailer, we're curious if Brie's character is flat-out crazy, or if there'll be some big twist revealing that aliens have been messing around in her head the entire time. In any case, the teaser gives off some serious Stranger Things vibrations, thanks to a healthy dollop of synth-inspired music, a hint of the supernatural, and Paul Reiser (who plays Brie's father).

Video of Horse Girl | Official Trailer | Netflix

Debby Ryan, John Reynolds, Molly Shannon, John Ortiz, Paul Reiser, and Jay Duplass co-star.

Credit: Netflix

Horse Girl will screen at Sundance on Monday, Jan. 27 before riding onto Netflix Friday, Feb. 7.