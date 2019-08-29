WIRE Buzz: Kate Siegel inherits Bly Manor; Castle Rock S2 teases 'Misery'; and more

It's almost the weekend, so why not treat yourself to another edition of WIRE Buzz?! In today's latest roundup of genre developments, we've got the latest addition to Netflix's The Haunting of Bly Manor; a teaser for Season 2 of Hulu's Castle Rock, and a really really really (really really really...) weird look at Cake, a hybrid show of animation and live-action coming to FXX in late September.

Yesterday, we got word from Mike Flanagan himself that Henry Thomas would be joining the cast of The Haunting of Bly Manor for Netflix. The anthology's creator also promised to drop even more announcements over the next two days, and he's wasn't just whistling dixie. Today, his latest tweet confirmed that Kate Siegel, who played Theodora Crain in Hill House, will be the latest alum to return for Season 2.

"THE HAUNTING wouldn't be THE HAUNTING without fan favorite KATE SIEGEL... and I'm elated to confirm that she'll be joining us at BLY MANOR," wrote Flanagan, whose Shining sequel—Doctor Sleep—hits theaters this November.

So far, Siegel, Thomas, Victoria Pedretti, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen have all been cast in Bly Manor.

Speaking of horror TV shows, Castle Rock is coming back to Hulu for a second season this October.

In the first teaser trailer posted on social media, we get confirmation that Season 2 will premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 23. The short teaser, which doesn't actually contain any footage, vows that "Misery" is about to arrive, alluding to the fact that Lizzy Caplan (True Blood, Cloverfield) is playing Misery's ankle-breaking Annie Wilkes in the upcoming episodes.

Previously cast newcomers for Season 2 are: Elsie Fisher as (Joy Wilkes), Barkhad Abdi (Abdi Omar), Yusra Warsama (Dr. Nadia Omar), Tim Robbins (Reginald "Pop" Merrill), Paul Sparks (John "Ace" Merrill), and Matthew Alan (Chris Merrill). This will be Robbins' second foray into the world of Stephen King after 1994's critically-acclaimed Shawshank Redemption.

Produced by J.J. Abrams and created by Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason, Castle Rock is a mish-mash of the works by King. The series utilizes people, places, and things from the horror author's books, novellas, and short stories in order to tell a wholly original story. Like Derry of IT fame, Castle Rock is a fictional Maine town that has served as the main setting for books like Cujo and Needful Things.

And now for that really weird thing we mentioned during the intro: FXX's Cake, which we can only describe as the network's answer to Love, Death & Robots on Netflix. Using a mixture of animation and live-action segments, will tell comedic and surrealistic stories of varying length.

"Cake is a handcrafted assortment of bite-sized shorts carefully curated and served up as a tasty treat for the mind," reads the official release from FXX. "Featuring a diverse array of narratives from storytellers both new and established, this half-hour short-form comedy block celebrates live-action and animation that’s thought-provoking, laugh-inducing, surprising, authentic and raw. (Not to mention, totally gif-able!)."

Watch the first trailer below, and remember that this is coming to FXX, not Adult Swim...

Video of Cake | Season 1: Official Trailer [HD] | FXX

You'll be able to slice off a piece of Cake when it premieres on FXX Wednesday, Sep. 25 at 10:30pm EST.