WIRE Buzz: Bly Manor still haunting 2020; fallout from Legends of Tomorrow death; and more

Netflix's "Haunting" anthology will arrive in time to scare the pants off of audiences in 2020. Replying to a fan's question on Twitter, creator Mike Flanagan revealed that Season 2 of the horror series, The Haunting of Bly Manor, is still on track to make its debut this year, despite the coronavirus shutdown.

"We wrapped before the shutdown and post-production has carrying on from home," he wrote. "The show is shaping up wonderfully, I'm thrilled with it. At the moment no reason to think it'll be pushed. @netflix will announce the release date when they're ready."

Season 1 took inspiration from Shirley Jackson's 1959 novel, The Haunting of Hill House. Season 2 draws its influence from Henry James' late 19th century novella The Turn of the Screw.

Bly Manor co-stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, T'Nia Miller, Catherine Parker, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith, and Amelia Eve.

Let's talk about some spoilers from last night's midseason premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, shall we? The title for last night's episode — "Zari, Not Zari" — was appropriately chosen, it seems, as Zari (Tala Ashe) lost her brother Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) at the hands of Atropos (Joanna Vanderham).

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Maisie Richardson-Sellers explained how Behrad's death also affects her character of Charlie, Atropos' sister.

"For her, she’s not only lost her best friend, but it’s slightly at her own hand, and I think that really drives home the gravitas of what is happening and the sense of guilt," she said. "She feels like she’s the one who brought all of this trouble to the Legends. She’s the reason why her sister is running after them. She’s the reason all of these casualties are happening at her hand."

According to Richardson-Sellers, Charlie now has to make a "decision."

"Does she let herself be succumbed by this guilt and decide, ‘I’m actually not good enough in myself, anyway and I should join my sisters,’ or can I be strong enough to just let go of this and fight and make sure those deaths didn’t happen in vain?" the actress concluded.

When a deadly virus is ravaging the planet, even the unstoppable killers stay at home. Blumhouse founder Jason Blum encouraged people to remain in isolation with a hilarious tweak to the iconic poster created for John Carpenter's original Halloween movie in 1978.

Instead of "Halloween," the title now reads "Quaranteen." The famous tagline of "The night he came home" has been replaced with "The night he stayed home." The "he" is a reference to series antagonist to Michael Myers, a murderous psychopath with a penchant for large kitchen knives and William Shatner masks. He is a connoisseur after all.

Blum is currently an executive producer on the modern Halloween film franchise, which was rebooted in the fall of 2018 by writer/director David Gordon Green. The sequel, Halloween Kills, is scheduled to hit theaters Friday, Oct. 16. Green returns to direct from a script he wrote with Danny McBride and Scott Teems.

“I just saw the next one, Halloween Kills, the second movie. I saw it a couple weeks ago. It’s amazing. It’s super big. The canvas of the movie is big,” Blum said in early March. “It’s super violent and I loved it.”

Production on Kills wrapped long before the pandemic hit, but the question remaining is whether filming for the second sequel, Halloween Ends, will be able to commence this summer. That movie is slated for theatrical release on Oct. 15, 2021.