WIRE Buzz: Body Cam trailer records evil; Villeneuve's Dune mines new image; '90s-era TMNT reunion

The first trailer for Body Cam (a co-production between Paramount Players and BET Films) puts a genre twist on a highly relevant subject. Looking like a combination of End of Watch and Chronicle, the film, hitting digital next week, was directed by Malik Vitthal (Imperial Dreams).

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound) stars as Renee Lomito, a veteran cop haunted by visions of a mysterious figure she spots in the body cam footage left behind by a murdered officer. Suspecting that something not of this world is hunting the other cops in her unit, Reene engages in a taught race against the clock "to find the one person she thinks can stop these killings" and unearth "a sinister secret among the police force surrounding the shooting and cover up of an unarmed youth."

Take a look below:

Natt Wolff (The Stand) co-stars in the supernatural thriller, which was written by Nicholas McCarthy (The Prodigy) and Richmond Riedel (American Soul).

Body Cam arrives on digital platforms next Tuesday, May 19.

In case you needed another reason to get pumped for Denis Villeneuve's upcoming, two-part adaptation of Dune, here's another production still from the first movie (out in December). Throwing us into the middle of what seems to be an action set piece, the image shows off Gurney Halleck and Paul Atreides — two characters played by Josh Brolin and Timothée Chalamet respectively.

Empire Magazine, which debuted the photo, disclosed that the sequence is indeed set aboard "an airborne ornithopter," a hover-capable vehicle found within the sci-fi mythos created by Frank Herbert. You'll also see that Paul and Gurney are wearing stillsuits, specialized outfits that retain a person's moisture in the harsh and unforgiving landscape of the desert planet Arrakis.

(L-R) JOSH BROLIN as Gurney Halleck and TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET as Paul Atreides in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure “DUNE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Photo by Chiabella James

“It’s Paul’s first contact with the deep desert, where he’s mesmerized by it,” Villeneuve told Empire. “He has a strange feeling of being home. There’s a lot of action at this specific moment, and [it’s] one of the scenes in the movie that I’m starting to get pretty proud of.”

Halleck is a loyal warrior for House Atreides, the royal clan to which Paul belongs. The story begins when the latter's father, Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) is given stewardship of Arrakis, which is known for having rich deposits of the mind-altering substance known as "spice." When Leto is betrayed by his sworn enemy, Baron Vladimir of House Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård), young Paul must accept his destiny and become the leader he was always meant to be.

Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem co-star.

Dune Part I lands on Arrakis Friday, Dec. 18.

Cowabunga, dudes!

A Zoom-based "Pizza Party Panel" celebrating the 30th anniversary of 1990's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie will be rising from the sewers Saturday, May 23 (aka World Turtle Day). Judith Hoag, who played April O'Neil in the flick, is serving as host for the virtual event, which will reunite the film's original cast and crew.

Who exactly are the special guests? Hoag didn't go into specifics, but if we had to guess, we'd wager that there's a good chance Bobby Herbeck (screenwriter), Todd W. Langen (screenwriter), Steve Barron (director), Brian Tochi (voice of Leonardo), Corey Feldman (voice of Donatello), Josh Pais (voice of Raphael), Robbie Rist (voice Michelangelo), and Kevin Clash (Master Splinter) are among the reunion roster.

Check out the announcement below and be sure to keep an eye out for more details as we get closer to May 23...

Released in the age of full body suits (prior to the advent of CGI creations), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was released in late March of 1990. Reviews weren't over the moon by any means, but the project still brought in $202 million at the global box office against a $13.5 million production budget.

Two sequels followed in 1991 and 1993, but didn't come close to the financial success of the original.