WIRE Buzz: James Gunn talks Brightburn sequel; Bautista traverses Dune; more

With $31 million accrued worldwide, Brightburn may not have been a blockbuster success by major studio standards. However, since it only cost $6 million to make, a sequel could very well be in the works at Sony Pictures. After all, the horror-centric take on the origin story of DC's Superman is ripe for a dark comic book cinematic universe that was parodied by Michael Rooker's cameo character during the film's end credits.

"I think I’m tied up for the next few years with Suicide Squad and then Guardians [Vol. 3], but we’re talking about the sequel," producer James Gunn recently told EW.

Credit: Sony Pictures

Directed by David Yarovesky, Brightburn starred Elizabeth Banks and David Denman as Tori and Kyle Breyer, a Ma and Pa Kent-inspired couple raising an alien son (Jackson A. Dunn) in small town in Kansas. They try to impress good ol' fashioned American ideals on him, but when Brandon's appetite for carnage is awakened, there's no stopping his rampage of extra-terrestrial bloodshed.

"I've always been interested in villains. I'm a guy who roots for the bad guy, often things like I was cheering for the Night King in Game of Thrones. I'm like constantly team chaos in movies," Yarovesky told SYFY WIRE in May.

There was a time over the last few months when you couldn't go a day without seeing another major Hollywood star joining Denis Villeneuve's new film adaptation of Dune.

Much of the news surrounding the project quieted down once casting was over and principal photography began, but thanks to an Instagram post by Dave Bautista, we now have yet another taste of the highly-anticipated sci-fi movie based on Frank Herbert's influential novel from 1965.

"What an honor....#dune #dreamchaser," wrote Bautista for a photo that confirms his role as Rabban Harkonnen (sometimes known as "The Beast") nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor previously worked with Villeneuve on Blade Runner 2049.

"Dave Bautista, I just had him in the chair today," the film's head makeup artist, Donald Mowat, told SYFY WIRE two weeks ago. "We go back a minute; he’s just incredible … Every single cast member, we’ve had a great time … It’s hard and it’s rare—working in Jordan was hard, working in Hungary’s hard. But I’m very glad I did it."

Bautista is just a small part of the massive production, which is currently shooting in Budapest Hungary. He'll be starring alongside Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

Dune is slated to hit theaters everywhere Nov. 20, 2020.

We recently reported that Chris Rock's reboot of the Saw franchise had started filming. Now, we know that the film will feature an A-list cast that includes: Samuel L. Jackson (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Max Minghella (The Handmaid's Tale), Marisol Nichols (Riverdale), and Rock himself.

The comedian, also an executive producer of the movie, takes on the role of a police detective who, along with his partner (Minghella), dives into a series of grusome murders. Nichols plays their boss, Captain Angie Garza, with Jackson in the role of Rock character's father.

“We think Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock—along with Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols—make this film completely special in the Saw canon and we can’t wait to unleash this unexpected and sinister new story on fans of this franchise,” said Joe Drake, Chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, in a statement published by EW. “This is next level of Saw on full tilt.”

Rock's new Saw film opens in theaters Oct. 23, 2020. Darren Lynn Bousman is directing from a script by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg.