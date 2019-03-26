WIRE Buzz: Charmed showrunner shake-up; William Sadler back for Bill & Ted; more

The CW's reboot of the supernatural drama Charmed is changing things up for its second season. Deadline has word that showrunner Carter Covington has left the series, and will be replaced by the married couple Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro.

The pair has previously helmed two sci-fi series, the drama Salvation, as well as Extant, which starred Halle Berry as a mysteriously pregnant astronaut and credited Steven Spielberg as an executive producer.

No details were available as far as when Kruger and Shapiro are taking over in terms of the show's production schedule. The first season is currently airing, with the finale scheduled to air March 31 on The CW.

(via Deadline)

Next up, William Sadler has officially confirmed his return to the role of Death. The actor had previously portrayed The Grim Reaper in 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, will be returning for the long-awaited third installment, Bill & Ted Face the Music, per the film's official Twitter account.

Sadler had announced last month (also via Twitter) that he'd be interested in reprising the role, and it seems that the casting was made official this morning.

Bill & Ted co-creator Ed Solomon first announced the third film was officially happening back in October, and just last week stars Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves confirmed they'd be filming over the summer. Most excellent.

Finally, the spec script for the sci-fi film Out There has found a home. According to Deadline, Entertainment One has acquired the rights to the screenplay from former network executive Ian Levy, with Richard Bruckner attached to direct.

The story is described as similar to The Mist, with one family struggling to survive a mysterious, world-changing event.

Bruckner is no stranger to high-concept genre projects, having just directed the pilot for Shudder's Creepshow relaunch. He's also set to helm the horror flick The Night House this spring with Rebecca Hall, as well as the Netflix original The Ritual.

At this time, there's no timetable for when Out There will begin production.

(via Deadline)