WIRE Buzz: Sabrina raises Hell in S3 trailer; Birds of Prey to peck out $52M opening; more

Kiernan Shipka's journey into the Underworld begins in the latest trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3. With some help from her mortal friends, Sabrina Spellman will free Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood) and claim the fiery throne of Hell. Get ready because we'll be leaving the comfort of Greendale for the surrealist domain of the Prince of Darkness.

This teaser comes on the heels of last week's music video/trailer.

Try not to suffer eternal damnation as you take a look at the footage below:

Video of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Ross Lynch, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Sam Corlett, Skye Marshall, Jonathan Whitesell, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, and Abigail Cowen also star on the show.

Season 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina magically drops on Netflix Friday, Jan. 24.

Cathy Yan's Birds of Prey movie is flying towards a feathery $52 million weekend debut, according to early box office estimates from Deadline. While this is a sizable amount of money, Harley Quinn and her gang of rogues will have to scoop up at least $17 million more in their sharp beaks to crack the Top 5 box office releases for the month of February.

Black Panther ($202 million) Deadpool ($132.4 million), Fifty Shades of Grey ($85.1 million), The Passion of the Christ ($83.8 million) and The Lego Movie ($69 million) make up the list.

BoP will also have to do some more heavy lifting after its opening weekend to break even on its budget, which is a reported $97 million.

Video of BIRDS OF PREY – Official Trailer 2

The comic book film, which opens Feb. 7, follows Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) after she breaks up with the Joker and fights against the plans of Gotham City's most feared crime boss, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). Along for the journey are Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco).

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is rated R.

Comedy Central's 2018 comedy-horror short, The Blackening, will be adapted into a feature-length film, Deadline has also confirmed. Making fun of the genre trope that the black character always dies first in slasher movies, the short focuses on a group African American friends trying to decide who is "the blackest" and will be sacrificed to the killer stalking them in the woods.

Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip, First Wives Club) is penning the adaptation's screenplay with the short's original writer, Dewayne Perkins (Brooklyn Nine-Nine). The Blackening was a project for 3-PEAT, a Chicago-based improv ensemble.

You can check out the short below, but be warned that it contains mature and racial language:

Video of 3Peat Presents: The Blackening - Uncensored

Per Deadline, the official synopsis of the satiric film is as follows:

The Blackening centers on seven black friends who go away for the weekend only to find themselves trapped in a cabin with a killer who has a vendetta. Will their street smarts and knowledge of horror movies help them stay alive? Probably not.