WIRE Buzz: Spider-Man 3 filming; Chilling Adventures of Sabrina return date; and Moonfall

Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) officially returns for Netflix for the fourth and final season of Chilling Adventures on Thursday, Dec. 31. The New Year's Eve premiere date was confirmed by the streaming titan in a small teaser video posted today. According to Cousin Ambrose (Chance Perdomo), "there is another war brewing." Sadly, we won't be seeing any of the "Witch War" story arc in the space of live-action — that content was being saved for the fifth season, which, obviously, isn't happening now.

Based on the Archie Comics title of the same name, the series co-stars Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Richard Coyle, Miranda Otto, Lachlan Watson, and Gavin Leatherwood.

Check out the teaser below:

Video of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 | Date Announcement Teaser | Netflix

"Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from day one," showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said over the summer after the show was canceled. "The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show."

Tom Holland's third Spider-Man movie has kicked off production in Atlanta, the young actor revealed on his Instagram story last night. "It's time for Spider-Man 3. Let's go!" said a jubilant Holland, who was recently shooting Sony's Uncharted adaptation (see him as Nathan Drake right here). Director Jon Watts is returning to close out the MCU-connected trilogy, although very little is known about the plot of the next web-slinging installment.

What we do know is that Peter Parker's secret identity was exposed in the mid-credits scene of last summer's Far From Home. How that plays out, we'll just have to wait and see. With Tony Stark now dead, Peter will rely on Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for sagely advice. The inclusion of Doctor Strange has some fans wondering if we'll see Spider-Men from other dimensions (like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) make appearances in the currently-untitled threequel. In addition, Jamie Foxx is set to reprise the role of Electro, a character he played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Tony Revolori will return to play Aunt May, MJ, Ned Leeds, and Flash Thompson respectively.

Spider-Man 3 (not to be confused with the Sam Raimi film) is currently eyeing a release date of Dec. 17, 2021.

Just when we thought the cast of Roland Emmerich's Moonfall couldn't get any more impressive, the production goes ahead and adds the great Donald Sutherland to the A-list ensemble. Per Deadline, the Ad Astra veteran has been cast alongside Eme Ikwuakor (Marvel’s Inhumans) in the upcoming disaster flick, which is now shooting in Canada.

With a massive budget of $100 - $120 million, the disaster flick begins when the moon is knocked out of its orbit and sent on a collision course with Earth. With only a few weeks to go before all life on the planet is snuffed out, a crew of astronauts heads the moon in an last-ditch effort to stop the world-ending disaster.

Sutherland is set to play "the gatekeeper of NASA’s secret archives, who struggles with his conscience whether to tell the world the truth about what really happened during the Apollo moon landings in the early seventies," writes Deadline. Ikwuakor, on the other hand, is portraying "a high-ranking military official and estranged father to the son of Halle Berry’s character."

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images & Richard Harbaugh via Getty Images

Moonfall's cast also includes: Patrick Wilson, Stanley Tucci, John Bradley, Charlie Plummer, and Josh Gad. Emmerich wrote the screenplay alongside Harald Kloser (co-writer of 2012) and Spenser Cohen. The project recently acquired additional financing from SPG3 Entertainment, a company recently founded by Karl Spoerri and Viviana Vezzani.

"We’ve been long term admirers of Roland Emmerich’s incredible range and his way of creating cultural milestones that can reach millions of people around the globe while crafting socially conscious messages at the same time," the duo said in a statement to Deadline. "We had the pleasure of hosting him alongside producers Harald Kloser and Marco Shepherd during our last year at the helm of the Zurich Film Festival just over a year ago and also got to know them as wonderful people that we want to be in business with. We’re thrilled to partner with Centropolis on Moonfall and proud to play a small part in getting it made."