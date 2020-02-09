WIRE Buzz: Sony's Cinderella enchants new cast members; ICG Publicists Awards winners; more

Sony's upcoming Cinderella movie just rounded out its cast with an ensemble of heavy hitters like Missy Elliott (a Grammy-winning musical artist), Minnie Driver (SuperMansion), John Mulaney (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), James Corden (Cats), and Romesh Ranganathan (The Reluctant Landlord), Deadline has confirmed.

Camila Cabello was previously cast as the titular character, a mistreated step-daughter, who is magically saved from her menial existence by her fairy godmother.

(L-R: Elliot, Driver, Mulaney, Corden, and Ranganathan) Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images / Frazer Harrison/Getty Images / Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images / Steve Granitz/WireImage / Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Driver is playing Queen Beatrice, while Elliot portrays the "Town Crier." Corden (who is voicing one of Cinderella's mice companions along with Mulaney and Ranganathan) is producing the project under his Fullwell73 banner.

Pierce Brosnan, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Nicholas Galitzine, Maddie Baillio, and Charlotte Spencer were cast months prior to this development.

Described as a music comedy, this take on Cinderella "re-imagines the traditional ... story in which our heroine is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow."

Written and directed by Kay Cannon (Blockers), the movie will ride a pumpkin carriage into theaters on Feb. 5, 2021. Per IMDB, Corden helped come up with the central story.

Joker's impressive awards season run-up to the Oscars continued with top accolades at this year's ICG Publicists Awards. Thanks to the WB publicity team led by Larry Kaplan, the DC origin film from director Todd Phillips (he co-wrote the script as well) was awarded with the biggest prize known as the Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Motion Picture Award.

Avengers: Endgame and Us were both defeated in the same category. Nevertheless, Joe and Anthony Russo still came away with the Motion Picture Showman of the Year award.

“Being a filmic storyteller is an impossible solo undertaking, so we want to recognize the hundreds of artists we’ve had the opportunity to work with over the years,” said Joe during his acceptance speech. “We would not be standing up here without the hard work of the publicity teams from Disney.”

Credit: Warner Bros. / Marvel Studios/Disney

Joker could make comic book movie history at the Academy Awards tonight if it takes home statues for Best Director and Best Picture. The project is up for 9 more awards, including Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix) and Best Original Score (Hildur Guðnadóttir).

Getting back to the ICG awards, though, Season 1 of The Mandalorian on Disney+ bagged a win for the Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Television Award. The newbie Star Wars series from creator Jon Favreau was able to beat out competitors like Stranger Things 3.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

Apple TV+'s adaptation of Lisey's Story (now titled Faces) by Stephen King just hired its cinematographer member in the form of Darius Khondji, reports The Playlist.

If you're not familiar with this seasoned director of photography, let us elucidate for you: this is the dude who shot David Fincher's S7ven, Woody Allen's Midnight in Paris, Bong Joon-Ho's Okja, and the Safdie Brothers' Uncut Gems. Yeah, this guy is a straight-up legend.

Credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Stephen King is writing and executive producing Faces, an eight-episode miniseries based on his 2006 novel of the same name. Julianne Moore will star as the titular character, who begins to discover dark revelations about her late husband (played by Clive Owen), a famous novelist.

Dane Dehaan, Joan Allen, and Sung Kang are also a part of the cast.

J.J. Abrams (11.22.63, Castle Rock) is producing the project under his Bad Robot banner. Jackie's Pablo Larraín is slated to direct.