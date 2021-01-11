WIRE Buzz: Clarice drops first full trailer; Wonder Woman '84 submitted for all the Oscars; more

Fix yourself a plate of fava beans and a glass of nice Chianti, because CBS has dropped the official trailer for Clarice, an upcoming sequel series to The Silence of the Lambs.

Set to a haunting rendition of John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads," the footage finds FBI agent Clarice Starling (played by Rebecca Breeds) still reeling from her encounter with the serial killer known as "Buffalo Bill." With that nightmare barely over, fresh ones are beginning to present themselves as she returns to the field a year later in 1993. Clarice has proved herself adept at profiling and hunting down serial killers, but it won't be so easy as she finds herself stymied at every turn by the men who look down on her.

Thanks to pesky IP ownership rights, we unfortunately won't be seeing or hearing about the chilling Dr. Hannibal Lecter in this show.

Watch the trailer below:

Video of Clarice - Official Trailer - Premieres Feb. 11

Breeds' co-stars include: Michael Cudlitz as Paul Krendler, Lucca de Oliveira as Tomas Esquivel, Kal Penn as Shaan Tripathi, Nick Sandow as Agent Clarke, Devyn Tyler as Ardelia Mapp, and Marnee Carpenter as Catherine Martin.

Created by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, Clarice premieres on CBS Thursday, Feb. 11.

Warner Bros. is hoping to take home some Oscar gold with Wonder Woman 1984.

According to the studio's awards website, the DC sequel has been submitted in every single Academy Award category, including Best Picture, Best Director (Patty Jenkins), and Best Actress (Gal Gadot). Despite the fact that they only appear in the movie's Amazonian Olympics prologue, Connie Nielsen ("Queen Hippolyta") and Robin Wright ("Antiope") have been submitted for Best Supporting Actress along with Kristen Wiig ("Barbara Minerva/Cheetah"). Pedro Pascal ("Maxwell Lord") and Chris Pine ("Steve Trevor") have been submitted for Best Supporting Actor.

Superhero movies throwing their hats into the Oscar race is a relatively recent development pioneered by Marvel Studios' Black Panther, which enjoyed three historic wins in 2019. Comic book projects are becoming increasingly respected as a cinematic art-form, no matter what Martin Scorsese might say to the contrary. Joker (another WB release) followed in Black Panther's footsteps with two victories at last year's Academy Awards ceremony.

Credit: Warner Bros.

It's highly unlikely that WW84 will take home prizes in the major categories, but it could certainly fare well in the technical ones for production design and visual effects. Nevertheless, Warner Bros. is probably banking on a smaller pool of competition due to the lack of releases caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Moreover, the second Wonder Woman film is notable for being the official litmus test of the studio's theatrical/streaming hybrid rollout plan for all of its blockbusters this year.

The movie will be available to stream on HBO Max until Sunday, Jan. 24.

Most of us know Pat Morita for playing the enigmatic and wise Mr. Miyagi in The Karate Kid film series, but did you know that he worked as a comedian and struggled with depression and alcoholism?

A new documentary, More than Miyagi: The Pat Morita Story takes a deep dive into the Oscar-nominated actor's life prior to his passing in 2005 at the age of 73. Directed by Kevin Derek, the 89-minute feature contains interviews with Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Henry Winkler, James Hong, Sean Kanan, Marion Ross, Esai Morales, Tommy Chong, Don Most, Anson Williams, and more. Derek previously made 2015's The Real Miyagi, a documentary about karate master Fumio Demura.

Check out the trailer now:

Video of MORE THAN MIYAGI Official Trailer (2021)

Evelyn Guerrero-Morita, Greg Lai, Cindy Lai executive produced the film, with Oscar Alvarez and Kelly Jackson serving as regular producers. Byrad Yyelland co-produced.

The unrated documentary arrives on digital platforms Friday, Feb. 5.

Credit: Love Project Films