WIRE Buzz: Full trailer for Stephen & Robbie Amell's Code 8; Will Arnett hosts LEGO Masters

A little less than a week ago, Stephen Amell (Arrow) shared the teaser trailer for Code 8, a superhero movie that basically envisions Charles Xavier's worst nightmare: a world in which meta-humans are treated as second class citizens by non-powered humans. Based on Jeff Chan's 2016 short film of the same name, Code 8 stars Amell and his cousin, Robbie.

The plot follows Connor Reed (Robbie), a man with special abilities who turns to a life of crime when his mother's mounting medical bills begin to pile up. Garrett (Stephen) gives him a job, working on behalf of the city's biggest drug lord, Marcus Sutcliffe (Greg Bryk). This brings in the feds, Agents Park (Sung Kang) and Davis (Aaron Abrams), who begin to track down the law-breakers supers via militarized police force.

Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we now have the full trailer for the project, which you can watch below:

First announced in 2016, Code 8, which raised over $2 million via an IndieGogo campaign, hits select theaters and on-demand platforms Dec. 13. Chan directed from a script by Jeff Paré. Kari Matchett co-stars as Connor's mother.

Stephen is currently wrapping up his role as a different hero in the final season of The CW's Arrow.

Will Arnett is entering the fast-paced world of building blocks in a new reality competition series on Fox called Lego Masters, The Hollywood Reporter confirms. Arnett knows a thing or two about the iconic toys, having voiced Batman in Warner Bros.' big screen Lego films.

Launching on February 5, 2020, Lego Masters will find Arnett (the show's host and executive producer) serving on a panel of judges who will bestow the title of Master Builder upon hopeful contestants. The TV show is actually based on the U.K. program of the same name that launched in 2017. A version also exists in Australia.

Credit: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Netflix

“This show is an hour of fun for the whole family and Will is the ideal host. He’s already a member of the Lego family and his passion for this show is infectious,” Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment, said in a statement to THR. “He’s also a great collaborator and, let’s be honest, he’s hilarious — which makes him perfect for this competition.”

In the launch trailer for her new Excalibur series from Marvel — the book is a spinoff out of Dawn of X — writer Tini Howard talks about melding the worlds of X-Men and magic. A lover of Dungeons & Dragons, she gave each member of the team a specific role to play.

For instance, the new Captain Britain, Betsy Braddock (formerly known as Psylocke), is clearly the paladin of the group.

"We're taking those amazing things from the original Excalibur, this beautiful fantasy world of the Otherworld and the Avalon and the Captain Britain Corps ... all of that, and we're saying, 'How do the X-Men interact with this from a place of victory instead of loss? What sort of magic can they make?'" explains Howard in the video below.

Video of EXCALIBUR #1 Launch Trailer | Marvel Comics

Often making their headquarters in England, Excalibur is a team originally created by Chris Claremont and Alan Davis. This new incarnation is comprised of Captain Britain, Jubilee, Gambit, Rogue, Rictor, and (believe it or not) Apocalypse.

Drawn by Marcus To, Excalibur #1 is now on sale. Marvel.com has a full breakdown of the first issue right here.