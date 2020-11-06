WIRE Buzz: Colin Firth unearths 'New York Will Eat You Alive'; Mulan home release; Rick and Morty

Colin Firth is shambling into the undead genre with a film adaptation of Jia Haibo's digital comic Zombie Brother, SYFY WIRE has confirmed. The STX and Tencent Pictures project is currently titled New York Will Eat You Alive and Todd Strauss-Schulson (Isn’t It Romantic) will direct and executive produce the feature alongside Edward Cheng, CEO of China Literature and Tencent.

Described as "one of the most popular titles on Tencent’s digital comics and animation platform," the Zombie Brother comic has reportedly received 28 billion views online, while its animated series garnered 3.7 billion across the 516 episodes of its first two seasons. The source material has even been adapted for the stage, "which had a record-breaking run of sold out shows across the region," reads the release.

Per RadiiChina.com, the story "is set in City H, where the water supply has been contaminated by an ancient coffin. People who drink the water therefore turn into 'Zombie Brothers' who eat others to evolve (think the latest season of Stranger Things). The main character is Bai Xiaofei, an ordinary boy who loves playing computer games at home — the story follows Bai as he steps out of the house and hits the road to find his girlfriend."

It's unclear what role Firth will be playing at this time.

Video of Zombie Brother (Shi Xiong) Episódio 1 - Legendado PT-BR

Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, and Peter Kiernan, and Ged Doherty are also attached as producers. Alex Rubens (Keanu, The Twilight Zone) wrote the most recent draft of the screenplay, with revisions by Dan Gregor (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Doug Mand (Dolittle). STX will distribute the movie in the U.S., while Tencent oversees the rollout in China.

"We always wanted to cast this in a way that would give life to the source material and elevate the action and you can’t achieve that goal any better than hiring Colin Firth,” Adam Fogelson, Chairman of the STXfilms Motion Picture Group, said in a statement. "From The King’s Speech to Kingsman, Colin always gives an Oscar-caliber performance. We’re thrilled to be reuniting with him on New York Will Eat You Alive in a role that will allow him to have fun while showcasing his deadpan humor and comic timing."

A month after it premiered on Disney+, the live-action Mulan remake is hitting home video this coming Tuesday, Nov. 10. In addition, Disney is releasing the 1998 animated version on 4K Ultra HD for the very first time. If you can't choose just one, there is be a combo pack that features the Blu-Ray, DVD, and digital versions of both films.

Credit: Disney

If you just want the remake, you can choose from a variety of options: 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and a collectible Steelbook package exclusively available from Best Buy. The animated film is also getting a Steelbook "Ultimate Collector’s Edition" release that includes artwork featuring Mush the dragon and Mulan's trusted steed, Khan. Special features for each set are as follows:

Disney’s Live-Action Mulan 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray:

Featurettes:

Updating A Classic – Explore how filmmakers honored the original animated classic while creating an epic live-action adventure for a new generation.

Mulan by Another Name – Meet talented actor Yifei Liu and trace her journey to becoming Mulan, from audition screen test to on-screen warrior.

Being Bad – See actors Jason Scott Lee and Li Gong transform into the film’s evil duo through intense training, spectacular costumes and more.

Reflections of “Mulan” – Enter the studio and hear what inspired the film’s music and sound, then listen as Yifei Liu records “Mulan”’s most iconic song.

The Original Mulan – Ming-Na Wen, who voiced Mulan in the original animated classic, reflects on that experience and her cameo in this film.

Deleted Scenes (some with commentary by Director Niki Caro):

Little Sister Sewing

Young to Old Mulan Sewing

Hawk and Mulan Meet in Forest

Mulan Underwater Rescued by Phoenix

Mulan Runs Over Rourans

Chancellor Turns Back to Witch

Music Videos:

“Reflection (2020)” Concept Video Performed by Christina Aguilera

“Reflection (2020)” Lyric Video Performed by Christina Aguilera

“Reflection” Music Video (Mandarin) Performed by Yifei Liu

“Reflection” Music Video (English) Performed by Yifei Liu

“Loyal Brave True” Concept Video (English) Performed by Christina Aguilera

“Loyal Brave True” Concept Video (Spanish) Performed by Christina Aguilera

“Loyal Brave True” Lyric Video (English) Performed by Christina Aguilera

“Loyal Brave True” Lyric Video (Spanish) Performed by Christina Aguilera

Disney’s Animated Mulan 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray:

Deleted Scenes:

“Keep ’Em Guessing”

The Prologue Chronicle

Shadow Puppets Prologue

The Betrothal

Shan-Yu Destroys the Village

Mulan’s Daydream

The Emperor’s Dream

Classic Music and Featurettes:

“I'll Make a Man Out of You” Music Video Performed in Mandarin by Jackie Chan

“Reflection” Music Video Performed by Christina Aguilera

“Reflejo” Music Video Performed in Spanish by Lucero

“True to Your Heart” Music Video Performed by Raven

“True to Your Heart” Music Video Performed by Stevie Wonder & 98°

Songs of “Mulan” – Producer Pam Coats, composer Matthew Wilder and lyricist David Zippel share the process of creating the music for “Mulan.” They discuss how they decided where to place songs in the film, what emotions the songs should evoke and how they should be used to advance the story. Also featured is a behind-the-scenes look at a recording session of “Reflection.”

“Mulan”’s International Journey – Disney filmmakers explain the process by which Disney animated films are translated into as many as 35 different languages. This includes using the best translators, finding the appropriate voice talent in each country and taking painstaking measures to ensure that the creative integrity of the film is preserved.

Multilanguage Presentation – “Mulan” was translated into many languages for audiences around the world. Hear some of these languages in the musical sequence “I’ll Make a Man Out of You,” including French, Italian, Mandarin, Cantonese, Japanese, Swedish and more.

Classic Backstage Disney Featurettes:

Audio commentary by producer Pam Coats and directors Tony Bancroft and Barry Cook Credit: Disney Credit: Disney

Mulan was originally supposed to open in theaters at the end of March. That became impossible when theaters began to shut down amid growing concerns related to COVID-19. The film was pushed to dates in July and August before the Mouse House decided to do a special streaming debut instead. Mulan became available to Disney+ subscribers in early October for a Premier Access fee of $29.99. On its release weekend, the feature yielded a 70% increase in Disney+ downloads. It will be free to stream Friday, Dec. 4.

The studio hasn't disclosed the profit it made on the Premier Access model, but we do know that Mulan was able to make over $66 million in box office returns from international theatrical markets where 1) Disney+ is not widely available and 2) the spread of coronavirus is more under control.

PICKLE RIIIIIIICK! You can now wash down those pickle-flavored Pringles with some pickle-flavored club soda.

Adult Swim and Miracle Seltzer have teamed up for a limited edition fizzy drink inspired by Rick and Morty's brine-filled Season 3 episode. The beverage is launching in conjunction with Adult Swim Festival, which runs between Nov. 13 - 14. The latter date (a Saturday) just so happens to be National Pickle Day.

Per the release, Miracle Seltzer reached out to "Pickle Juice, the original creators of the pickle beverage formulated to relieve muscle cramps and replenish electrolytes, to create a flavor fortified version of their juice containing dual filtered water, organic vinegar, salt, organic dill oil, potassium, zinc, and vitamin C and E. Pickle Rick Miracle Seltzer is made with USDA Certified Organic ingredients, is sugar free, and caffeine free with no artificial flavors or colors."

Video of Rick and Morty | Pickle Rick Miracle Seltzer

"Pickle Rick quickly became a fan favorite and when the team at MIRACLE SELTZER came to us with this unique opportunity, we had to say yes," Tricia Melton, chief marketing officer of Warner Bros. Kids, Young Adults and Classics said in a statement. “We’ll be toasting with our fans at the Adult Swim Festival and beyond with this new custom drink inspired by Rick and Morty.”

“Miracle Seltzer is a one-way ticket to a new dimension - one filled with pure psychic love. With the help of our friends at Adult Swim (and especially Pickle Rick), you can now easily travel to one of these dimensions in one of these universes in one of these space-time continuums, all while staying hydrated on your journey,” added B. Thom Stevenson, co-founder of Miracle Seltzer. "Open your eyes really wide - there are miracles, and pickles, all around you."

You can pick up a pack of seltzer and other pickle-inspired merch right here. Check out some of the swag in the media gallery below!