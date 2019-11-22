WIRE Buzz: Colin Trevorrow's contribution to The Last Jedi; JSA in Black Adam; more

Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World) didn't end up directing the ninth episode of Star Wars, but he did have a hand in one story element from The Last Jedi.

"I just asked Rian [Johnson] if he could include a little moment where Rey and Poe meet for the first time," he told Empire Magazine. "They’re such beloved characters, it felt right for them to have some history in the next movie. I thought the way he did it was perfect."

The meeting between the two characters comes just after the dregs of the Resistance board the Millennium Falcon following the Battle of Crait. Rey introducers herself and Poe responds with the classic Han Solo line: "I know."

While the main script for The Rise of Skywalker (out Dec. 20) was penned by J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio, Trevorrow still got some story credit for it.

"I’m grateful to JJ [Abrams] for embracing some of our ideas. It’s exciting that fans will get to see the moments that felt essential to all of us," added Colin during the Empire interview. "Bringing back the Emperor was an idea JJ brought to the table when he came on board. It’s honestly something I never considered. I commend him for it. This was a tough story to unlock, and he found the key."

Last week, we learned that The Rock's Black Adam movie would arrive in December of 2021. That's still a ways away, but Dwayne Johnson has already started teasing the characters we'll be seeing in the film.

“We're also gonna introduce JSA in Black Adam. So, in JSA, maybe there's a (role) ... They have an animal, a pet," the Jumanji actor said during an interview with ComicBook.com.

The Justice Society of America preceded the Justice League by more than two decades. First appearing in the pages of 1940's All-Star Comics #3, the team consisted of Doctor Fate, Hour-Man, the Spectre, the Sandman, the Atom, the Flash, Hawkman and Green Lantern.

Over the years, major characters like Batman and Black Canary would be counted among its members.

After the Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline in the mid-1980s, the JSA (which had existed in a different reality than the Justice League, but still boasted similar members) became a part of the same universe as the Justice League.

Per Newsarama, Johnson could have been referring to several pets, mainly "Dr. Mid-Nite's Hooty the owl and Cyclone's pet monkey, Frankie."

We're three episodes into The Mandalorian and have yet to meet Moff Gideon, a former Imperial governor played by Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito.

Even with the absence of Gideon thus far, Esposito can appreciate all of the hype over Baby Yoda, who was rescued from the clutches of the Client (Werner Herzog) and Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi) in this week's installment: "The Sin."

“It’s very exciting to have a Baby Yoda,” Esposito, recently told TheWrap. “In the original Star Wars series, we fell in love with Yoda. And to have a Baby Yoda, who was born with such brilliant intelligence to really give us the idea that you could have someone very, very young, and so very cute and so very smart and significant to the story, is a fantastic thing."

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney

During the conversation, Esposito hinted that Moff Gideon, like other remnants of the Empire, wants a piece of the mysterious child, which is now under the protection of the main character played by Pedro Pascal.

"He has something that, I believe, we're all going to want," continued Esposito. "In my world, that is this child-like wonder that we can return to that sees the universe in a new way. It may be something else in addition to that ... I think, for me, Baby Yoda represents a return to wonder, a return to seeing things differently, a return to really being part of a family. And that's something really significant for this Star Wars franchise."

Next week, Season 1 hits the halfway point with the premiere of Episode 4, which was directed by Bryce Dallas Howard. At this time, we don't know the title.