A series of Unfortunate Events wings
Emmy Contender: How A Series of Unfortunate Events' very expensive dragonfly wings took flight
Supergirl via The CW
Why a skirt isn't necessary for Supergirl and Wonder Woman
Powers of X 2 cover
Powers of X #2 converts two of the X-Men's greatest enemies to Xavier's cause
Digimon Characters
Science Behind the Fiction: How science is bringing Digimon to life
Tales From the Dark Multiverse: Blackest Night #1
Tales From the Dark Multiverse: Blackest Night #1 Cover by Lee Weeks
Comics: Dark Multiverse One Shots; Yondu and Morbius each get solo books

Contributed by
IMG_0485.JPG
Ernie Estrella
Aug 14, 2019

The Dark Multiverse wreaks havoc on the DC Universe and Marvel Comics features two supporting characters in future stories.

First up, if you loved what the Metal event and the Batman Who Laughs did to open up the Dark Multiverse to the DC Universe, DC Comics is releasing one-shots that will release prestige format one-shots in November called Tales From the Dark Multiverse telling stories about how major DCU events have been affected.

TALES FROM THE DARK MULTIVERSE: INFINITE CRISIS #1

Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Infinite Crisis #1 cover by Lee Weeks

Tales From the Dark Multiverse: Infinite Crisis #1
Written by  James Tynion IV, Art by Aaron Lopresti and Matt Ryan, and Cover by Lee Weeks
 

Tales From the Dark Multiverse: Blackest Night #1
Written by Tim Seeley, Art by  Kyle Hotz, and Cover by Lee Weeks
November 13, $5.99
The quintessential Green Lantern story Blackest Night will be revisited but this time the Black Lanterns prevail. 23 days after the event, Sinestro is "trapped between life and death as a  White and a Black Lantern, emerges as the world's last hope as  Limbo Lantern. We've got an exclusive look at Limbo Lantern, see below. This 48-page one-shot will also guest-star Dove, Lobo and Mister Miracle who team up with Limbo Lantern to save the world. 

Sinestro Redesign

Sinestro Redesign by Kyle Hotz

DC will also make Blackest Night #1 and Infinite Crisis #1 for available again for $1.

Heading over to Marvel news, the publisher is announcing two solo mini-series. The first is stemming from a rise in popularity from the Guardians of the Galaxy films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Yondu Udonta is getting a spotlight story, Yondu, co-written by Zac Thompson and Lonnie Nadler with fan-favorite John McCrea (Hitman, Dead Eyes) handling art chores. Cully Hamner is doing covers.

Yondu #1 Cover

Yondu #1 Cover by Cully Hamner

Initially reported at ComicBook, the blue-skinned Ravager is on the cusp of striking it rich when he comes across a new weapon. But his interest in this artifact draws the attention of a mysterious mercenary and he must consider if this deadly weapon is worth all the trouble. 

The creative team says they're approaching Yondu as a blank slate whose history has never been established and it's also an opportunity to do a street-level space comic in the Marvel cosmos. There's plenty of opportunity to introduce new planets, new aliens and new adventures. It's slated to be a space crime-comedy with neo Western elements. 

Lastly, Marvel is using the upcoming Morbius film starring Jared Leto as a reason to increase the profile of the character.

Written by Vita Ayala, Art by Marcelo Ferreira and covers by Ryan Brown, Morbius #1 is set to hit the shelves in November, and build up the stories around Morbius ahead of the the July 2020 film. Ayala's take is going to center on Michael Morbius fast approaching a cure for his form of vampirism but it's not going to be an easy path as there's more "danger and mutations" in his way. 

