WIRE Buzz: The Community readthrough gains a Mandalorian; Kevin Smith recalls his first meeting with Stan Lee

In this edition of WIRE Buzz, it's the Community/Star Wars crossover you didn't know you needed, and Kevin Smith recalls the first meeting with one of his idols.

First up, we reported a few days ago the cast of Community would be reuniting for a virtual table read. Almost the entire cast will be returning, including Childish Gambino himself, Donald Glover. TV Web is now reporting the star of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal, will also be part of the cast. He will play the role of Pierce Hawthorne's attorney, initially played by Walter Goggins.

If you want to check out a preview of what to expect during the reunion, here's the latest episode of Ken Jeong and Joel Mchale's podcast, The Darkest Timeline. Ken, a real-life doctor, gives updates and tips during the current coronavirus pandemic. The two then bring on guests from Community to talk about any and everything. This episode features a group chat with nearly the entire cast and show creator, Dan Harmon.

Video of Episode #9 - 8 Podcasts and a Zoom Chat

The Community reunion will occur on Monday, May 18th, at 2 pm Pacific on Sony's Community YouTube page.

As we all know, Kevin Smith was a huge fan and eventually a great friend of the late Stan Lee. It was everything when Stan agreed to shoot a cameo for Smith's second feature Mallrats (You can see Stan rehearsing for the role during his cameo in Captain Marvel). When doing some cleaning, Smith found a call sheet from Mallrats, which showed the date when he first met his idol, March 15th, 1995. He posted the following heartfelt memory on his Instagram page.

Even though Stan's first movie cameo was in The Trial of the Incredible Hulk, this one gave him the reverence he deserved.