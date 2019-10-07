WIRE Buzz: Cowboy Bebop kicks off with a Corgi; Twilight Zone S2 begins its trip; more

Netflix confirmed today that its live-action Cowboy Bebop series is now in production, and even gave us a look at Ein, the super-intelligent Corgi from the original anime upon which the project is based. Judging by the video below, it looks like they cast the goodest of boys.

Star Trek's John Cho will lead the series as Spike Spiegel alongside Mustafa Shakir (Jet Black), Daniella Pineda (Faye Valentine), and Vicious (Alex Hassell).

Video of Cowboy Bebop | Behind the Scenes | Netflix

Christopher Yost (Thor: Ragnarok) is writing, Alex Garcia Lopez (Daredevil) is directing, and anime director Shinichiro Watanabe is serving as a consultant on the first season, which will consist of 10 episodes. Beyond that, we've got no release window for the series just yet.

Speaking of shows entering production, Season 2 of Jordan Peele's Twilight Zone revival also kicked off filming today. Reception of Season 1 was mixed, but there was certainly room for growth, particularly after a Deepfake of Rod Serling himself showed up in the season finale.

“Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg’s reimagining of The Twilight Zone is off to an amazing start on CBS All Access, driving the most viewers on its premiere day for an original series to date,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President, Original Content, CBS All Access, when the show was renewed in April. “Jordan, Simon, the creative team and cast have done a phenomenal job translating the series’ legacy of socially conscious storytelling for modern-day audiences. They are master storytellers, and we look forward to bringing fans further into The Twilight Zone with a second season.”

Produced, hosted, and narrated by Peele, the 2019 iteration of the show explores modern topics like racism, podcasting, immigration, gun control, and male toxicity. Also produced by Simon Kinberg (Dark Phoenix), the anthology showcased the acting talents of Seth Rogen, Ike Barinholtz, Ginnifer Goodwin, Rhea Seehorn, Luke Kirby, Zazie Beetz, Taissa Farmiga, and Chris O’Dowd.

After so many setbacks, the 25th James Bond film (titled No Time to Die) is finally back on course. We got a teaser poster two days ago and now, we have some teaser comments from cast member Naomie Harris, who plays Eve Moneypenny. Recently speaking with GQ, the Pirates of the Caribbean actress confirmed that the upcoming 007 flick will tie up some loose ends left by the last few installments.

“It’s a tie-up of Skyfall and Spectre," she said. "But with massive, massive surprises that even had me like, ‘Oh, wow!’ So I think we’re going to really shock people."

As many fans have assumed, No Time to Die will be Daniel Craig's final cinematic outing as James Bond. As if to reflect that, the project's story will open with a retired James living a quiet life in Jamaica. He's brought back into the spy-fi game when his buddy from Langley, Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), asks for his help in finding a kidnapped scientist. The investigation puts Bond in the sights of a new villain (played by Bohemian Rhapsody's Rami Malek) with dangerous technology at his disposal.

Credit: Sony Pictures/Eon Productions

“There was no putting it down, no stopping for anything," Harris said of the script that passed through the typewriters of Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, and even Phoebe Waller-Bridge. "[The movie is] going to be fantastic."

In addition to Craig and Harris, Ralph Fiennes (M), Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner), Ben Whishaw (Q), Léa Seydoux (Dr. Madeleine Swann), and Christoph Waltz (Blofeld) are all returning from previous entries. Newcomers include David Dencik, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, and Billy Magnussen.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time to Die opens in American theaters Apr. 8, 2020.