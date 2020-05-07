WIRE Buzz: Cursed conjures new stills; CBS All Access summer reboot; The Freak Brothers

The Arthurian legend gets a mythical change-up in some fresh production stills from Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Cursed.

Based on the book by Thomas Wheeler and its accompanying illustrations by the legendary Frank Miller, the fantasy series puts the emphasis not on King Arthur, but on Nimue (Katherine Langford), the teenage heroine who is destined to become the Lady of the Lake.

“Realizing these characters from page to screen was a unique and thrilling creative challenge," Wheeler told Entertainment Weekly, which debuted the new images. "I think first and foremost when casting for Cursed, Frank and I were looking for a mythological truth, actors who could bring the emotion and the humanity to legendary characters without losing the sense of elemental magic and epic stakes. Led by Katherine Langford, who is equal parts classic hero and sword-swinging badass, this extraordinary cast has brought such depth, commitment, and heart to this story. We can’t wait to introduce them to audiences around the world.”



Arthur (Devon Terrell) does play a part in the story, although he's more of a supporting character in a story where Nimue is the first person to wield the powerful sword known as Excalibur. Together, she and the young mercenary will set out to find Merlin and defeat King Uther and his Red Paladins.

Gustaf Skarsgård, Daniel Sharman, Peter Mullan, Lily Newmark, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Sebastian Armesto, Emily Coates, Catherine Walker, and Billy Jenkins co-star.

Season 1 of Cursed ventures onto Netflix this summer.

CBS All Access is heading for a major makeover. Deadline reports that the subscription streaming platform will kick off a rebranding this summer as it prepares to expand internationally over the next year. Per Variety, the first step is a "user-interface overhaul."

The strategy also includes the addition of dozens of films and series from Paramount Pictures and Viacom-owned networks like Nickelodeon and BET.

"Unlike many other SVOD platforms, All Access also will be able to continue delivering live and on-demand news and sports programming via 200 CBS affiliates," Deadline adds.

Right now, the service is really only defined by a small handful of original shows like Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Strange Angel, and Jordan Peele's Twilight Zone reboot.

A revamp of its overall brand could go a long way in attracting new subscribers not only in the U.S., but across the globe. As for what the future holds, Discovery is returning for a third season (we don't have a specific window yet), Picard's second outing is already in the works, and Season 2 of The Twilight Zone is premiering sometime this summer.

Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Tiffany Haddish, and Pete Davidson have all been confirmed as the principal, all-star voice cast for Freak Brothers, an adult cartoon series based on "the hippie-era underground comic," Deadline confirmed this week. Adam Devine and Blake Anderson (of Workaholics fame) were originally attached to star.

Announced at SDCC last year, the show follows a group of San Francisco stoners in 1969 who end up smoking a genetically altered strain of marijuana that puts them in a comatose state for 50 years. Awaking in the 21st century, the free loving draft dodgers and their talking cat must navigate a world full of technology and political correctness. But things aren't all bad — at least weed is legal now!

Check out a timely mini-episode below, but be warned it is intended for mature audiences only.

The story finds the titular Bros. heading to the White House to get their hands on some "Original Recipe" KFC from President Donald Trump. And by "timely," we mean it addresses pressing issues like the coronavirus pandemic. Also, John Di Domenico guest stars as Trump, turning in one of the best impersonations of the president you will ever hear. Fittingly, the theme song is a rendition of Credence Clearwater Revival's "Fortunate Son," an iconic rock ballad of the Vietnam War era.

Four of these shorts are planned in the run-up to the planned eight-episodes, which are scheduled to start airing in the fall. Regular installments will clock in around 22 minutes apiece. Alan Cohen and Alan Freedland are serving as showrunners with Dave Krinsky, John Althschuler, Daniel Lehrer, and Jeremy Lehrer writing and producing. The project hails from executive producers Mark Canton and Courtney Solomon.

Video of World Premiere of The Freak Brothers! MINI EPISODE

"I’m really psyched to be a part of this legendary comic @TheFreakBrothers. I don’t know why, but this humor seems to be right up my alley," Harrelson wrote on Instagram.

The project is being animated by two studios known for their work on The Simpsons and Rick and Morty: Pure Imagination Studios and Starburns Industries.

Freak Brothers is, according to Collider, being shopped to networks at this time.