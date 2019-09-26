WIRE BUZZ: Dark Crystal blooper reel and a cast reunion for The Babysitter sequel

Call it Gelflings gone wild. There's lots of singing, dancing and general puppet silliness to be had as Netflix has released a blooper reel for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Accompanied by a Medieval-sounding score, the clip offers up some botched takes and behind the scenes madcap humor featuring those beloved Gelfling, Skeksis, Podling and Mystics while filming the fantasy epic. It also reveals a glimpse into what shooting with puppets is like (hint: lots of improvising zaniness from the folks pulling the strings).

The Crystal of Truth indeed.

Age of Resistance, of course, is the streamer's universally acclaimed prequel to Jim Henson's 1982 classic The Dark Crystal and features a voice cast including Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helena Bonham Carter, Lena Heady, Jason Isaacs, and Mark Hamill, among others.

Video of Bloopers from The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance | Netflix

The Babysitter was a surprise hit when the horror comedy dropped on Netflix a few weeks before Halloween back in 2017. Now star Judah Lewis is returning for more demonic action along with other key cast members.

The Babysitter/IMDB

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the young thesp, who played 12-year-old Cole Johnson who has a run-in with his hot knife-wielding babysitter and her band of devil worshippers in the original, will topline a sequel along with costars Bella Thorne, Robbie Amell, Hana Mae Lee and Andrew Bachelor. The latter's addition to the cast is something of a head-scratcher considering the unfortunate fates each met in the previous installment.

Expect even more buckets of blood and human sacrifices this time around as the new entry is supposedly set two years later as Cole enters high school and tries to forget his run-in with his babysitter's satanic cult only to be drawn back into a battle against evil.

The Babysitter helmer McG will also be returning to the director's chair for the follow up and will produce as well.

No doubt, we're in for a devilishly good time.