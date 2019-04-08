WIRE Buzz: New Dark Phoenix ad burns bright; Criss Angel coming to Broadway, more

Today's WIRE Buzz offers updates on Fox's Dark Phoenix movie, a magical event coming to Broadway over the summer, a Disney vet leaving the company, and a modern day allegory about the ocean having enough of our pollution crap and fighting back.

Today, 20th Century Fox (now owned by Disney) dropped a brand-new spot for its upcoming live-action X-Men film, Dark Phoenix.

After absorbing a dark power known as the Phoenix Force into her body during a trip into space, the young telepath, Jean Grey (Sophie Turner), is scared, but also a little exhilarated. In the new ad, Jean relates this to Magneto (Michael Fassbender), saying:

"Something's happened to me, something I can't control. And what scares me...it feels good."

Video of Dark Phoenix | &quot;Every Hero Has A Dark Side&quot; TV Commercial | 20th Century FOX

Written and directed by longtime X-Men producer Simon Kinberg, the upcoming movie reunites all the young versions of the mutants we've met since First Class: Professor X (James McAvoy), Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence), Tye Sheridan (Cyclops), Quicksilver (Evan Peters), Storm (Alexandra Shipp), Beast (Nicholas Hoult), and more familiar faces.

The only real newcomer to the franchise is Jessica Chastain (It: Chapter Two) as a mysterious alien who wants to exploit Jean for her newfound abilities.

Dark Phoenix blazes into theaters June 7.

Famous illusionist Criss Angel (Mindfreak) is coming to Broadway for a special five-day performance in early July, Deadline confirms.

Blending the theatrics of the live stage with Angel's patented magic, mentalism, and illusions, Criss Angel Raw - The Mindfreak Unplugged will also feature “a revolutionary closing illusion — 18 years in the making and the most spectacular ever seen on Broadway.”

Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

“Mindfreak started in 2001 in the heart of Times Square, the WWE basement, and now to be back home in New York with my all-new show Raw, playing in a storied Broadway theater where Doug Henning once performed, is a dream come true,” Angel said in a statement published by Deadline. “Raw is a completely different show than Mindfreak in Las Vegas. It’s intimate and reveals a different side of me – while of course still blowing your mind!”

The show will be held at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre between July 2-7.

Wreck-It-Ralph and Zootopia director, Rich Moore, is officially leaving Walt Disney Animation for greener pastures at Sony Pictures Animation, The Hollywood Reporter writes.

"Rich is a world-class storyteller and he brings with him a wealth of experience and a unique sensibility for story, comedy and heart,” said SPA president Kristine Belson in a statement published by THR. “We are so excited for him to join our team of filmmakers at Sony Pictures Animation as we continue to develop a slate of animated features that are big, bold and will take audiences by surprise."

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

A long-running veteran of the animation industry, Moore wasn't always involved in family-friendly fare. For many years, he worked on both The Simpsons and Futurama.

"Ten years is a long time — but when you’re working on incredible films with people you love as I have these last 10 years, that time flies by. I will always cherish my days at the Walt Disney Animation Studios and I leave with the faith that the studio is in good hands. I remain a lifelong Disney Animation fan and look forward to the films they’ll create in the future," the animator added.

Game of Thrones and MCU alum, Alan Taylor, has boarded Mip TV's environmental thriller series, The Swarm, Deadline also writes.

Produced by Frank Doelger, the eight-part series (based on Frank Schaetzing’s book of the same name) takes place in a world where marine creatures begin causing trouble against humankind, attacking people and hindering ships. Working together, a team of scientists and military personnel discover another advanced civilization beneath the waves has had enough of mankind's poor treatment of nature.

Credit: VCG/VCG via Getty Images

In a way, it sounds like a parallel universe where King Orm from Aquaman got his way in waging a war against the surface world.

Taylor is best known for directing Thor: The Dark World, Terminator Genisys, and the GoT episode "Beyond the Wall," in which the Night King kills one of Dany's dragons.