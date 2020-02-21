WIRE Buzz: Dan DiDio exits as DC publisher; Stranger Things 4 ups Priah Ferguson; more

Comics veteran Dan DiDio, who served as co-publisher of DC alongside Jim Lee, has parted ways with the company, SYFY WIRE confirmed this afternoon. DiDio had served in the role since 2010 after working his way up from VP of editorial and VP executive editor.

During his decade-long tenure, DiDio helped oversee events like the The New 52, one of the biggest revamps of the DC comic book universe since Crisis on Infinite Earths. He also did a good amount of writing for such titles as The Phantom Stranger, The Outsiders, Sideways, and Batman Incorporated Special #1.

Credit: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for DC

At NYCC 2019, DiDio announced a brand-new and "definitive" DC timeline that would undo some of the New 52 changes.

“The whole idea here right now is, from our standpoint, we’re trying to organize a sense of when the DC stories took place and how they all fit together,” he said.

At this time, it is still unclear why DiDio has exited his role as co-publisher.

DC did not immediately respond to SYFY WIRE's request for comment.

Erica Sinclair is going to have an even bigger role in the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things. According to Variety, Priah Ferguson has been upped to a series regular.

A breakout character in Season 2, Erica (little sister of Caleb McLaughlin's Lucas) got even more time to shine during Season 3 (released last summer), where she helped Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin (Maya Hawke) infiltrate the Russian lab beneath the Starcourt Mall.

Credit: Netflix

"It feels good. I'm excited; I'm also very grateful and I get to get more experience in the acting business. It's really cool," Ferguson told SYFY WIRE last year. "Erica brought that comedic timing to ease everything out."

Last Friday, Netflix dropped the first teaser trailer for Season 4, which confirmed that Jim Hopper (David Harbour) is alive and imprisoned at a gulag in the snowy barrens of the Soviet Union.

As of today, HBO's take on Watchmen has been re-categorized as "a limited series, including for any possible future installments," Variety also reports. The show, hailing from creator Damon Lindelof (Lost, Prometheus), was previously classified as a "drama series."

“We discussed with the producers and felt limited series was the most accurate representation of the show and any possible future installments," the premium cable network said in an official statement published by Variety.

Credit: HBO

While many fans were naturally dubious of another Watchmen adaptation, Lindelof and his team defied all odds by delivering not a direct translation of the '80s-era graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, but a sequel of sorts. Re-contextualizing the groundbreaking source material through a modern day lens of racial tensions in America, the nine-episode limited series dominated the pop culture conversation week-after-week thanks to an ambitious and non-linear narrative.

Regina King (The Leftovers) led the ensemble cast as a brand-new character, badass Tulsa police detective, Angela Abar. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman), Jean Smart (Dirty John), and Jeremy Irons (Justice League) played three familiar faces from the original comic: Jon Osterman/Doctor Manhattn, Laurie Blake/Silk Spectre II, and Adrian Veidt/Ozymandias.