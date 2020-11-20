WIRE Buzz: Deadpool 3 finds writers. Plus, Rick and Morty hawk the PlayStation 5

Deadpool 3 is actually happening and has the screenwriters to prove it. This afternoon, Deadline broke the news that Bob's Burgers writers/executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin have been tapped to pen the threequel's script.

Over the last month, Ryan Reynolds (set to return as the foul-mouthed, immortal, and fourth wall-breaking Wade Wilson) has reportedly been meeting with a string of writers to hear their pitches for a new Deadpool movie. "In the end, the studio and Reynolds saw the sisters’ take as the perfect fit for what they wanted," writes Deadline, adding that the project is still very much in the early stages of development.

Zombieland and 6 Underground scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick co-wrote the first two films, with Reynolds receiving credit on the 2018 sequel. Deadpool is very much his baby, so it's not unlikely that he'll have some hand in writing the third entry as well.

Following its acquisition of Fox's entertainment properties in 2018, Disney's Marvel Studios will be the entity behind the next movie. However, given the fact that Deadpool is an R-rated character who revels in violence and swearing, the film is most likely going to be released under the 20th Century Studios banner, so as not to muddle the Mouse House's family-friendly brand (a strategy already laid out by ex-CEO Bob Iger).

Reynolds stirred up speculation about another movie last November when he paid a visit to the Marvel Studios offices in California. A month later, he confirmed that he was actively developing a new Deadpool project with the studio.

“Yeah, we’re working on it right now with the whole team," he said. "We’re over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is the big leagues all the sudden. It’s kind of crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.”

Since Wade is already an extremely popular character with audiences, it'll be interesting to see how he fares under the leadership of Marvel Cinematic Universe mastermind Kevin Feige. Will the Merc with a Mouth show up in mainstream Marvel films? Is he bringing X-Force with him? Who will show up in the MCU first: Deadpool or the X-Men? We'll just have to wait and see.

Rick and Morty is back at it again with another paid promotion, bro! This time, the mega-genius grandfather and his nebbishy grandson (both of whom are voiced by series co-creator Justin Roiland) hawk the newly-released PlayStation 5. Sony paid them a fat wad of cash to talk about the console's short loading times and controllers with haptic feedback. In true R&M fashion, Rick — an eternally jaded pessimist — doesn't actually care about the product he's been compensated to promote.

"Talk about the thing," he tells Morty, while counting a stack of bills. "They paid us a lot."

Take a look:

Video of Rick and Morty x PlayStation 5 Console [ad]

It's a short ad, but we'll take any content we can get in the lull between seasons.

This is the second high-profile brand partnership Rick and Morty has done this year after its Pringles spot that aired during the Super Bowl. The series is currently working on its fith and sixth seasons, which have yet to fix premiere dates on Adult Swim. Appearing at Paleyfest NY 2020, co-creator Dan Harmon revealed that the production process is a lot more streamlined in the age of COVID-19.

"We’re more on schedule than we’ve ever been," he said. "It kind of makes you have to focus on the whole process when you don't have this office environment anymore. Everyone has to run this bee colony remotely, so the honey just gets made more consistently. It's working for us."