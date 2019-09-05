WIRE Buzz: Disenchantment S2 full trailer; Tom Felton hunts monsters as a babysitter; and more

Friday is almost here, so why not celebrate with another edition of WIRE Buzz? In this roundup of genre developments, the new season of Disenchantment gets a new trailer, a Harry Potter alum goes monster hunting as a babysitter, and James Wan's top secret horror project gets one step closer to production.

Hear ye! Hear ye! The full trailer for Disenchantment Season 2 is now online and teases the aftermath of that shocking Season 1 finale in which Queen Dagmar (Sharon Horgan), the biological mother of slacker Princess Bean (Abbi Jacobson), was revealed to be evil. Her true nature was made even more painful by the fact that Elfo (Nat Faxon) selflessly gave his own life to save the treacherous queen. In the new trailer, Elfo's kicking back in Heaven, but Bean and her demon pal, Luci (Eric Andre), hatch a plan to bring him back via a trip to Hell.

Created by Matt Groening, the series (which was co-developed by Josh Weinstein) follows the satiricial nature of The Simpsons and Futurama, but opts for a more cohesive narrative arc running throghout its episodes. Since Disenchantment falls within the fantasy genre, this mode of connected storytelling feels more organic when you compare the show to its medieval-inspired kin like Game of Thrones.

Video of Disenchantment | Official Part 2 Trailer | Netflix

The show also features the voice talents of John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Billy West, Lucy Montgomery, Maurice LaMarche, David Herman, Matt Berry, and Noel Fielding.

Season 2 of Disenchantment premieres on Netflix Friday, Sep. 20.

Harry Potter alum, Tom Felton (known for playing Draco Malfoy), is ready to trade in his wand for some monster-hunting equipment because he just became one of the latest casting additions to Netflix's Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Directed by Rachel Talalay (Dr. Who, Riverdale, Sherlock), the family-friendly movie is based on the book series of the same name Joe Ballarini and follows a secret society of babysitters tasked with protecting children from monsters like the Boogeyman.

Credit: C Flanigan/FilmMagic & Katherine Tegen Books

Felton was cast alongside Tamara Smart (Artemis Fowl), Oona Laurence (Pete's Dragon), and Indya Moore (Pose). Shooting for the Ghostbuster-ish project, which is being produced by none other than Ivan Reitman, has already commenced in Vancouver.

Ballarini penned the screenplay, adapting his own works.

And finally, James Wan's ultra top secret horror film that he plans to film before Aquaman 2 just added another cast member in the form of Impulse's Maddie Hasson, writes Deadline. Almost nothing is known about the movie, which currently goes by the title of "Silvercup." Hasson joins the ever-growing cast that includes Annabelle Wallis, Jake Abel and George Young.

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb

Production will kick off in Los Angeles later this month. Wan co-wrote the screenplay with Ingrid Bisu. New Line Cinema will release the feature in every market except China. The filmmaker is expected to begin working on the Aquaman sequel for Warner Bros. in early 2020.