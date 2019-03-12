WIRE Buzz: Disney-Fox merger to finally close, Millar's Supercrooks becoming Netflix anime

Latest Stories

Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Josh Weiss
Mar 12, 2019

More money, more WIRE Buzzes. Today, we take a look at the fast-closing Disney-Fox merger, Netflix's ongoing collaboration with Mark Millar, and yet another Stephen King adaptation. Come float with us, won't you?

This morning, The Hollywood Reporter noted that Disney's buyout of 20th Century Fox could close as early as next week.

"[I expect] the acquisition to become effective at 12:02 a.m. Eastern Time on March 20," said Disney CEO Bob Iger per the news outlet.

Mickey Mouse and Aliens

Credit: Disney & 20th Century Fox

The merger is costing the House of Mouse $71.3 billion but will give it access to a veritable treasure trove of film and television IPs like (among many, many others) the AvatarSimpsons and Alien franchises. More important, it will place the creative cinematic control of the X-Men and Fantastic Four brands into the hands of Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios.

The deal does not include Fox's news reporting elements, which will continue to operate independently of Disney once the contracts are signed. Besides that, however, Disney is still getting the movie and TV studios, FX, National Geographic, and an additional 30% stake in Hulu.

 

Netflix, making good on its recent mega-deal with Mark Millar, is currently developing an anime series based on the creator's Supercrooks.

This was confirmed by Netflix's official genre Twitter account, which offers updates on the company's upcoming sci-fi, horror, and fantasy programming. 

Written by Millar and drawn by Leinil Francis Yu, Supercrooks is like a comic book version of Ocean's 11, in which a group of hotshot con artists plan the high stakes robbery of a supervillain in order to save one of the world's best crooks, known as the "Heat," from being murdered by the mob.

As you can see, the tweets also reveal in-the-works anime adaptations of Spriggan and CAPCOM's Dragon’s Dogma. Spriggan involves the hunt for powerful ancient artifacts, while Dragon's Dogma takes place in a fantasy world of (you guessed it) dragons and other mythical creatures that you must vanquish on your journey.

 

The big-screen adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub's The Talisman has found its director in the form of The Handmaid's Tale alum Mike Barker, Collider confirms.

First published in 1984, The Talisman follows Jack Sawyer as he sets out on a fantastical quest to find a magical talisman that will cure his dying mother. A sequel to the novel, Black House, was published in 2001.

The Talisman front cover

Credit: Gallery Books

Chris Sparling (Buried) is writing the screenplay for the film, which is produced by Amblin Partners and The Kennedy/Marshall Company.

