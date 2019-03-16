WIRE Buzz: Disney’s TRON Ride 'beams' in; Supergirl casts new regular; more

While eyes are glued to the news and happenings coming out of SXSW and Emerald City Comic Con, there actually still are other happenings going on. Some of the latest include a new attraction at Walt Disney World which is starting in on a new phase of construction, CW's Supergirl is upping an upcoming newcomer to series regular, and once again, Warner Bros. is shuffling around their upcoming features' release dates.

In the midst of all the excitement around Disney's Galaxy's Edge opening at Walt Disney World, another ride has been breaking ground and will now start taking shape, the TRON Lightcycle Power Run. Inspired by the TRON and TRON: Legacy films, and based on Shanghai Disneyland's ride of the same name, the Disney Parks Blog is reporting that the new ride has made it to a Disney milestone - the project's team members have signed their names on one of the initial steel support columns that will be used in it's construction.

Announced back at 2017's D23 Expo, the ride is slated to open in 2021 as part of Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary celebrations and will be part of an entirely new expansion to Tomorrowland.

Next up is the news that Azie Tesfai (Wicked Wicked Games, Jane the Virgin) who is having her first appearance in this Sunday's episode of CW's Supergirl as Kelly, the sister of James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks). While her episode might not have aired yet, it seems that she is already slated for a job promotion, with Deadline relating that Tesfai will be upped to a series regular beginning with the fifth season.

Last up is news that should come as absolutely no surprise to anyone who keeps an eye on the release date schedule for features coming out of Warner Bros. While most studios will tweak a release date here or there, it's relatively minimal. However, with Warner Bros. it feels like every few weeks the cleaning crew comes into the office and bumps the table holding the scheduling calendar and everyone thinks it was done by the suits.

Deadline learned that this time around Godzilla vs. Kong gets yet a third release date: March 13th of 2020. The last date it has was for May 22nd, however once Universal's Fast & Furious 9 was announced for the same weekend, the kaiju decided to retreat to a safe distance. Other changes include Space Jam 2 for July 16th of 2021, and the latest installment in the Conjuring franchise, Annabelle Comes Home has decided not to take on Spider-Man: Far From Home in a head-to-head battle, and moved to June 28th of this year, evidentially feeling that Entertainment Studio's sharkbait sequel, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged more of a match.