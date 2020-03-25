WIRE Buzz: The 13th Doctor delivers a special message; Penny Dreadful featurette; and more

While hiding out from an army of Sontarans, Jodie Whittaker's 13th Doctor took the time to record a heartwarming video about worry amid the current pandemic.

“This is an emergency transmission," she says in the video posted by the official Doctor Who Twitter account. "If you’re seeing this, the TARDIS must have detected an upsurge in psychological signals from somewhere in space and time. Basically, I think somebody somewhere might be a little bit worried."

From there, the good Doctor lays out her steps for ameliorating anxiety in dark times such as these. The two main takeaways are "be kind" and "listen to science."

Todd Stashwick and Emily Hampshire made a similar video where they appear as their 12 Monkeys characters, Theodore Deacon and Jennifer Goines. Deacon recaps the usual list of preventative measures: hand washing, social distancing, etc. He also reminds fans to "be excellent to each other."

Video of A message from Team Splinter.

Series 12 of Doctor Who wrapped up earlier this month, but is expected to air a special episode — "Revolution of the Daleks" — later this year.

12 Monkeys ended after four seasons in the summer of 2018.

Place your fedora firmly on your head and meet the main cast of characters in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. Set in Los Angeles at the eve of the Second World War, the new, noir-inspired series is an exploration of race, fascism, white supremacy, and the supernatural.

"It's really a commentary on today," says Natalie Dormer, who plays the shapeshifting demon Magda. She's essentially the entire femme fatale trope wrapped up into one neat little package.

Her character's story intertwines with that of two cops: Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto), the LAPD's first Mexican-American officer; and Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane), a veteran detective, who also happens to be Jewish.

Video of BTS: Inside Season 1 | Penny Dreadful: City of Angels | SHOWTIME

Rory Kinnear, Kerry Bishé, Adriana Barraza, Thomas Kretschmann, Ethan Peck, Lin Shaye, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza, Amy Madigan, Johnathan Nieves, and Brent Spiner co-star.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels premieres on Showtime Sunday, April 26 at 10pm EST.

Our elation over Hopper's survival is now somewhat deflated because Stranger Things 4 probably won't hit its alleged premiere window of early 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"[It was] supposed to come out early next year, I think, although I don't have authority on this," cast member David Harbour reportedly said during a recent Instagram Q&A, writes Digital Spy. "[It will] probably be pushed back."

Like most entertainment studios, Netflix halted all production on its original films and shows in the U.S. and Canada nearly two weeks ago.

Credit: Netflix

“I was having phone calls with Netflix while directing takes and blocking scenes,” Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy recently told Variety “We shared the news with our cast and crew that we would be pausing production out of an abundance of caution. There were no sick crew members, no one was exhibiting symptoms, but it seemed like the right thing to do.”

He added:

“When you’re shooting, you create this micro society, this community. You’re aware of the world beyond, but in all of my years directing and producing, I’m hard pressed to come up with any comparisons for this truly global situation."