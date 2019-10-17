WIRE Buzz: Duchovny joins The Craft; Kidman and Skarsgård eyeing Viking life; Cassian Andor series

David Duchovny is trading in aliens for witches. Per Deadline, the X-Files star is joining the cast of Blumhouse's remake of '90s classic The Craft, which follows Hannah, the new girl at a Catholic prep school who ends up befriending three outcast teenage girls who've been dabbling in the dark arts.

Shane Harvey/FOX

No word what role Duchovny will play. Zoe Lister-Jones has been tapped to write and direct the film while Gideon Adlon (Blockers), Lovie Simone (Greenleaf), and transgender actress-activist Zoey Luna (Pose) are set to play the three witches.

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images & Gary Gershoff/Getty Images & Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Duchovny, of course, is no stranger to the supernatural having played FBI agent Fox "Spooky" Mulder in Fox's long-running sci-fi series The X-Files, which was most recently revived in 2018 for its 11th season, a limited run consisting of 10 episodes. Beyond that, the 59-year-old actor has been mostly sticking to the tube these days, appearing in David Lynch's 2017 reboot of Twin Peaks and previously toplining NBC's Aquarius and Showtime's long-running Californication.

The Craft, which was released in 1996 and directed by Andrew Fleming, starred Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, Christine Taylor, Rachel True and Skeet Ulrich and manifested as a surprise box office hit, largely on the power of its outsider proto-feminist message.

Big Little Lies/IMDB

Hot off their Emmy-winning roles as husband and wife in HBO's hit drama Big Little Lies, Alexander Skarsgård and Nicole Kidman just can't get enough of each other.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo is plotting a reunion as they're in talks to star in The Northman, a Viking drama from The Witch writer-director Robert Eggers.

Penned by Eggers and Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón, The Northman is said to be a Game of Thrones-style saga set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century that follows a Nordic prince, played by Skarsgård, out to avenge the death of his father. Kidman will portray the prince's mother — a role we imagine not unlike her Aquaman stint as Queen Atlanna.

Anya Taylor-Joy, Alexander's brother and current Pennywise Bill Skarsgård and Willem Dafoe, who stars opposite Robert Pattinson in Eggers' forthcoming moody historical piece The Lighthouse, due out next week, are also being courted for the ensemble.

The idea for The Northman supposedly originated with Alexander Skarsgård who convinced Eggers to come aboard.

The actor has been keeping busy meanwhile. Not only did he play opposite Kirsten Dunst in Showtime's On Becoming a God in Central Florida but he's set to play the nefarious Randall Flag in CBS All Access' upcoming adaptation of Stephen King's The Stand.

As for Kidman, she next appears in theaters as former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson in Bombshell and is set to headline Netflix's film version of the Broadway musical The Prom among other projects.

Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd. / Disney

When a Rogue One: A Star Wars Story earned critical plaudits and boffo box office a few years back, the chance that Diego Luna's Cassian Andor would live to fight another day seemed nil considering no one got past the film's ending alive.

But that all changed when Disney greenlit a Rogue One prequel series for its new streaming service Disney+ (in addition to the other Star Wars series its making, The Mandalorian) that will see Luna reprise the character along with Alan Tudyk coming back to play K-2SO.

However, word has now come down that the live-action drama was having some behind the scenes trouble — until as SYFY Wire reported this week, writer-director Tony Gilroy joined the still-unnamed show's creative team to write the pilot and direct several of the episodes.

Some reliable tweets from Collider's Steve Weintraub and Variety's Joe Otterman indicated that the prequel series was beset by problems that reportedly nearly saw the production on the verge of being shut down.

Otterman, who was the first to break the Gilroy story, was replying to a query from @slashfilm's Peter Sciretta who asked, "Why was the story originally titled 'Cassian Endor Series Not Going Forward at Disney Plus'?"

Gilroy has a reputation as something of a fixer for Lucasfilm/Disney considering his vaunted role rewriting and reshooting a good chunk of the Rogue One movie and coming up with a satisfying ending that made the movie such a hit.

No doubt with Gilroy at the helm, it looks like the prequel's back on track.