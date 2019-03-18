Latest Stories

Star Wars Collector Gus Lopez
Tag: Movies
WATCH ECCC: Star Wars super collector Gus Lopez tells us about his amazing collection
Game of Thrones Season 8 Sansa Stark Sophie Turner
Tag: Fangrrls
What do fans want from the Game of Thrones finale, anyway?
Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Ubisoft
Tag: Games
Tom Clancy's The Division 2 can't ignore its political implications
Delilah S. Dawson
Tag: Movies
WATCH ECCC: Delilah S. Dawson kept the biggest Porg secret
Dune director Denis Villeneuve

WIRE Buzz: Dune filming officially begins, Farscape heads to Amazon, more

Contributed by
ben_sing.jpg
Benjamin Bullard
Mar 18, 2019

Like an approaching sandstorm, we’ve all seen it coming from miles away — and now it’s official: Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve has at last begun filming on his ambitious, talent-loaded production of Dune

Legendary Entertainment confirmed to SYFY WIRE that production on the new adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sweeping sci-fi classic has just gotten underway, as fresh news also came across of yet another potential addition to the movie’s already huge, and stellar, cast.

Via The Hollywood Reporter, Chang Chen — best known as Lo (aka Dark Cloud), the swashbuckling desert vandal in Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon — is in talks to join the Dune cast as Atreides family ally Dr. Yueh.

If he ends up joining the Dune cast, Chen will arrive to an A-list party that already includes lead actor Timothée Chalamet (Call me by your Name) as Paul Atreides. Behind Chalamet is a lengthy lineup of names you know well: Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible), Josh Brolin (Avengers: Infinity War), Stellan Skarsgard (Thor), Charlotte Rampling (Red Sparrow), Javier Bardem (Skyfall), Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: Episode IX), and Zendaya (Spider-Man: Far From Home). 

Following in the star-crossed footsteps of David Lynch’s tepidly-received 1984 film, which nevertheless retains a loyal cult following, Villeneuve’s Dune comes from a screenplay based on Herbert’s iconic 1965 novel, adapted for the new movie by Villeneuve, Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts. 

Dune is expected to sweep into theaters on Nov. 20 of next year.

 

Resurrected from death with a new divine implant and a mystical mission to hunt down demons: Netflix’s upcoming Warrior Nun is leaping out of the manga pages and onto the small screen with fresh details on its edgy female protagonist, as well as a handful of new cast additions.

Via Deadline, Netflix has cast Alba Baptista as Ava, the titular “warrior nun” of destiny who learns upon waking to her new life that she’s part of a mysterious ancient group; one engaged in an ongoing, centuries-old battle against demonic forces here on Earth. 

An orphan who’s getting her first taste of true freedom just as she learns of her new powers, Ava reportedly will grapple to restrain her newfound ambition while carrying out the mission of her secretive religious order. Joining her are cast newcomers Toya Turner, Thekla Reuten, Lorena Andrea, Emilio Sakraya, Tristan Ulloa, and Kristina Tonteri-Young, according to the report.

First announced late last year, the new live action series is taking its inspiration from Ben Dunn’s Warrior Nun Areala manga comics, and focuses on a 19 year-old woman who gets a second chance at life after waking up in a morgue — with a strange and powerful divine artifact implanted in her back. There’s still no premiere date set for Warrior Nun, so we’re keeping a vigil until Netflix drops its next update.

 

Finally, we’re going all the way from Dune to Farscape — Jim Henson’s Farscape, that is. The Jim Henson Company has announced its groundbreaking sci-fi series will soon be heading to Amazon Prime, bringing all four seasons of the HD-remastered cult classic into the binge-watching era.

The saga of displaced astronaut John Crichton, Farscape follows Crichton’s space race against the deadly Peacekeepers — pursuers who’ll stop at nothing to thwart his return to Earth following a botched mission that sends him light years from home and stranded among a bewildering new mixture of alien species and cultures.

First released from 1999-2003, all 88 episodes of Farscape will be available at Amazon beginning March 19. 

Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Dune
Tag: Denis Villeneuve
Tag: Warrior Nun
Tag: netflix
Tag: Farscape

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: casting
Tag: danny glover
Danny Glover
Casting: Danny Glover joins Jumanji sequel; Charlotte Rampling boards Dune; Li Jun Li takes on Wu Assassins
Brian Silliman
Jan 15, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Dune
Tag: Timothee Chalamet
Lauren-Ridloff
Casting: Dune may have found its Muad'lead, Walking Dead adds a Tony nominee, Westeros vet joins Rim of the World
Brian Silliman
Jul 16, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 10
Tag: Development
Tag: Sonic the Hedgehog
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG live-action movie poster
Development news: Junkie XL scoring Sonic, Bond 25 pushed back, Dune gets release date
Josh Weiss
Feb 16, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Dune
Tag: Jason Momoa
Aquaman armor hero
Dune: Jason Momoa in talks for Denis Villeneuve's A-lister magnet
Christian Long
Feb 14, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 4