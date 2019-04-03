WIRE Buzz: Evan Peters not returning to American Horror Story; new Netflix horror; more

Latest Stories

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Apr 3, 2019

Today, we bring the 4-1-1 on the ninth season of American Horror Story, Netflix's latest horror acquisition, and a dimension-hopping comedy in the works at Showtime.

The next season of FX's genre anthology series, American Horror Story, will not be featuring a familiar face. Turns out Evan Peters is out.

"I'm gonna sit a season out," the X-Men actor said at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. He has appeared in every single season of AHS since the show first premiered in 2011.

Peters will reprise his role as Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver in Simon Kinberg's Dark Phoenix, which arrives in theaters everywhere June 7.

American Horror Story (the show's eighth season, Apocalypse, wrapped up last November) is already set to return for ninth and tenth seasons in the coming years.

Showtime is working on a female-led, reality-hopping animated comedy entitled Multifarious Maris, Variety has confirmed.

The central character is a 30-year-old woman who, after a few glasses of wine, can visit other dimensions and occupy different versions of herself. All of them differ based on the choices Maris could have made in her life. 

"The series will follow her journey of self-discovery through multiple universes, as she attempts to figure out how to literally live her best life," Variety writes.

Created, written, and executive by Annah Feinberg (Arrested Development), the project sounds a bit like Quantum Leap with a more  edge.

Building out its horror repertoire, Netflix has purchased the rights to Aurora, a horror film from the Philippines, Variety also reports.

Directed by Yam Laranas (The RoadSigaw), the movie, per Variety, "sees a passenger ship, the Aurora, mysteriously collide into the rocky sea threatening an entire island. A young woman and her sister try to survive by finding the missing dead for a bounty – until the dead themselves come looking for shelter."

Aurora will drop on Netflix Thursday, April 25. Laranas wrote the script with Gin de Mesa.

Horror is looking to be prime territory for the streamer. Last weekend, the content giant surprised subscribers with the release of Blumhouse-produced horror flick Mercy Black.

