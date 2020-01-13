WIRE Buzz: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier shooting delayed; Rachel Bloom mothering Antichrist; more

Filming for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has unfortunately been postponed for the time being, due to the earthquakes that have recently struck Puerto Rico. Recent weeks have seen the island rocked by a series of quakes, with one registering a magnitude of 6.4 on Jan. 7.

Both Deadline and Variety confirmed that production has been suspended, as the series was set to shoot there this month for multiple weeks. Variety reports that "those plans have now been called off," though production on the show continues.

The Disney+ series is still listing its release date for late 2020, and there is no word on how this delay will affect the release. SYFY WIRE has reached out to Disney for comment.

Though we're excited for Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and Emily VanCamp to return to the MCU, we're more concerned for the people of Puerto Rico at the moment.

The star and co-creator of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, the insanely talented Rachel Bloom, has lined up an interesting project to follow up her completed musical sitcom: she is set to executive produce and star in a pilot called Mother Mary.

Talk about a crazy ex-girlfriend! According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bloom will star in a retelling of the classic biblical story of Mary with a "modern-day, comedic spin." It is being made for Pop TV, a network that has recently found great success being the U.S. home of the beloved sitcom Schitt's Creek.

The Mother Mary pilot is based on a web series that comes out of the improv group Upright Citizens Brigade, coming from Casey Feigh and Dan Gregor. The latter was a writer and consulting producer on Girlfriend, and Feigh acted in one of the episodes. They are both writing the new pilot with Betsy Sodaro, and Gregor will be directing.

You can take a look at the trailer for the original web series right here:

Video of Mother Mary Trailer

The show's story will explore what takes place when a very irresponsible and generally awful human gets impregnated via immaculate conception. Sodaro will play the new version of Mary herself, while Bloom will play Christa Anton, the mother of the Antichrist.

"The overall production deal we have with the Devil hasn't born any fruit to date, but when he pitched this show with Rachel Bloom attached, we just couldn't say no," said Justin Rosenblatt, executive VP of original programming and development at Pop TV. "We think Mother Mary is a clever comedy that offers a lot of life lessons that are filled with heart through smart storytelling imparted through Betsy's hilarious and irreverent sense of humor."

Finally, the acclaimed comic Bitter Root from Image Comics is currently in development for a film adaptation by Ryan Coogler (Black Panther), but we learned today via press release that the comic itself is coming back soon.

A new story arc will begin in February, with issue #6. David Walker will continue to write the series alongside a new colorist, Sofie Dodgson. The title's Sangerye family will continue to fight monsters and embark on new adventures.

Take a look at the cover for issue #6 below, done by series artist Sanford Greene. The new issue will hit shelves Feb. 19.

Credit: Sanford Greene/Image Comics

As Walker says, “We’ve put our hearts and souls into this new arc of Bitter Root... knowing that we had to top what’s already been done, and knowing that our readers deserve something exceptional.”

The series takes place during the Harlem Renaissance in the 1920s, where the Sangeryes have to find a way to move beyond past tragedies.