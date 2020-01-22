WIRE Buzz: Wyatt Russell becomes U.S. Agent; Game of Thrones most 'in-demand' show of 2019; more

Thanks to a new tweet from Page Six, we now have our very first look at Wyatt Russell's take on U.S. Agent in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

Wyatt (who is the son of Kurt Russell, by the way) is playing John Walker, a military man who somewhat takes over for Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) once the iconic do-gooder retires from active superhero service following the events of Avengers: Endgame. Of course, this new version of "Cap" is backed by the U.S. government and may not embody the ivory white ideals held by Rogers.

Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson) and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes) are both returning to play the show's titular heroes. As we all know, Sam is the true successor to Captain America, having been gifted the shield by Steve himself in the closing minutes of Endgame. Daniel Brühl (Zemo) and Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter) are also two familiar faces who are reprising their MCU roles for this particular project.

Like Russell, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam, and Miki Ishikawa are newcomers to this comic book universe.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will fly onto Disney+ in the fall. Kari Skogland (The Punisher, NOS4A2) is directing the miniseries.

The final season of Game of Thrones may not have been universally beloved by fans, but it was still big enough to be named the world's most "in-demand" TV show of 2019 at Parrot Analytics' 2nd Annual Global TV Demand Awards, the company announced this week.

HBO's high fantasy series was also awarded the title of Most In-Demand Drama Series in the World. Netflix's Stranger Things (last year's top winner) managed a win for Most In-Demand Digital Original in the World, while Disney+'s The Mandalorian collected the bounty for Most In-Demand Series Debut in the World. The CW's Flash sped over the finish line for Most In-Demand Superhero Series in the World.

Credit: HBO

Emily Swallow (the Armorer on The Mandalorian) and Esai Morales (Deathstroke on Titans) were among some of the award show's high-profile presenters.

“Parrot Analytics owns the world’s largest first-party content consumption and audience demand dataset, enabling the company to award the most comprehensive global ‘people’s choice award’ ever given to a TV show,” Rebekah Zabarsky, director of marketing, Parrot Analytics, and executive producer of the Global TV Demand Awards, said in a statement. “This year’s Global TV Demand Awards was incredibly exciting, and I want to thank our host Carson Kressley, our presenters, David Crane and everyone who participated in today’s celebration. Congratulations to Game of Thrones and all the winners.”

The official trailer for Sony's Alex Rider TV show has arrived, and it gives off some serious Kingsman: The Secret Service vibes.

Based on the books by Antony Horowitz, the series centers on the eponymous character (played by Otto Farrant) who discovers that his uncle was a spy for the British government. When his uncle (Andrew Buchan) "dies" under mysterious circumstances, Alex gets swept up in the dangerous world of espionage.

Take a look at the trailer below:

Video of Alex Rider I Official Trailer

Adapted for the small screen by Guy Burt (The Borgias), Alex Rider also stars Brenock O’Connor, Stephen Dillane, Vicky McClure, Ace Bhatti, Nyasha Hatendi, Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo, Marli Siu, Earl Cave, Katrin Vankova, and Nathan Clarke.

All eight episodes are expected to premiere sometime this year.

Horowitz previously adapted his own work into the 2006 screenplay for Stormbreaker. The poorly received project starred Alex Pettyfer as Alex Rider.