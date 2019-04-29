WIRE Buzz: Fantastic Beasts 3 wrangles release date, SpongeBob gets a game show, more

The news never stops and neither do we over at WIRE Buzz. Here's the latest in genre news to quell your midday news thirst.

Warner Bros. Pictures revealed the opening date of the third Fantastic Beasts film, Netflix announced a new Korean fantasy series Arthdal Chronicles and Viacom Digital Studios has a slate of new programs including a SpongeBob SquarePants game show (squee).

Ready your wands wizards. The third film in the Harry Potter prequel franchise, Fantastic Beasts, is coming to theatres on November 12, 2021. Filming is scheduled to begin in Spring 2020, so it looks like we'll have to be patient for details on this one.

Eddie Redmayne will once again reprise his role as Newt Scamander. As with the rest of the Fantastic Beasts series, author J.K. Rowling will write the film and David Yates will serve as director.

In a statement, Ron Sanders, President Worldwide Theatrical Distribution and Home Entertainment said “J.K. Rowling created an awe-inspiring universe that has captivated people of all ages, taking us on an extraordinary magical journey. Warner Bros. is so proud to be the cinematic home of the Wizarding World and is excited about the future of the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise."

“We are incredibly excited about and have confidence in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series,” Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, stated. “We all believe this release date will give the filmmakers time and space to allow their artistry to truly flourish and deliver the best possible film to our fans.”

The previous film in the series, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, was released in November 2018 and grossed $159 million domestically. The series was originally meant to be a trilogy but was expanded to five to accommodate the expansive story J.K. Rowling wants to tell. As Rowling began writing the series, revealed Producer David Heyman, she realized the story was much larger than three films. That's fine with us, we'd never complain about having more magic in our lives.

The streaming juggernaut Netflix announced a new fantasy series called Arthdal Chronicles. The show will be released globally in early June, though an exact date has not yet been revealed. The Arthdal Chronicles takes place in the mythical land called Arth. The inhabitants of the ancient city of Arthdal fight for power (and love by the looks of it).

See for yourself in the teaser trailer below:

According to Variety, Arthdal Chronicles will tell multiple stories concerning tribal loyalty and struggles for power within the mythical, ancient city. The series imagines the city of Arth as the birth of civilization.

Arthdal Chroniles is directed by Kim Won-seok (Sungkyunkwan Scandal) and written by the award-winning duo Kim Young-hyun and Park Sang-yeon (Deep Rooted Tree and Queen Seondeok). The show will star Song Joong-ki (A Werewolf Boy) Jang Dong-gun (Taegukgi), Kim Ji-won (Descendants of the Sun) and Kim Ok-bin (Thirst).

Netflix partnered with South Korean broadcaster TVN and its CJ E&M-backed production company Studio Dragon on this 18-episode series.

A seventeen-second trailer is not enough! Can it be June already?

Viacom Digital Studios announced a slate of new features to be released across Facebook, Snap, Twitter and YouTube including the SpongeBob Smarty Pants Game Show.

The SpongeBob game show will be released on YouTube and other SpongeBob related social media channels. Here's the premise: take two SpongeBob superfans and make them compete to win The Golden Pineapple. It won't be easy though, these fans will have to answer trivia questions, complete messy stunts and compete in SpongeBob-themed games. Okay. Where do we sign up?

While there was a lot of new stuff announced by Viacom Digital, some popular series are also getting their chance at a second season. The show that turned your favorite sleepover game into a real-life nightmare Light as a Feather (Hulu) will have a chance to ruin your slumber once again this summer. The second season series comes to Hulu on July 26.

Thankfully for us, most of these Viacom Digital Shows will premier in 2019 which means we'll be getting our hands on that Golden Pineapple before long!

