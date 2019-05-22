WIRE Buzz: Far From Home leads summer buzz; SpongeBob gears up for 20th; more

Fandango users voted for the most exciting blockbuster elements of summer 2019; SpongeBob is less than two months away from its 20th birthday extravaganza; and a big ass snake is coming to movie screens very soon.

According to Fandango, Marvel Studios and Sony's Spider-Man: Far From Home has been voted as the most-anticipated blockbuster of the summer. Directed by Jon Watts, the sequel to Homecoming is set after the events of Endgame and finds Peter Parker (Tom Holland) being recruited to save the world while on his summer Eurotrip.

"Spider-Man: Far from Home is the most anticipated film of the summer, due to the amazing resurgence of Spider-Man as a fan favorite on the big screen, and because it follows the events of Avengers: Endgame, one of the biggest movies of all time,” said Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “It’s also a great summer for action fans with the return of Marvel’s X-Men in Dark Phoenix and the epic monster battles of Godzilla: King of the Monsters. With so many stellar choices each weekend, ... [with] family-friendly titles like The Lion King, Aladdin, and The Secret Life of Pets 2, we expect to see summer moviegoers spending more time at the theaters than ever before.”

Video of SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME - Official Trailer

Holland, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Zendaya, Sophie Turner, and Jessica Chastain were among the most-anticipated actors of the summer movie scene. Idris Elba nabbed the top spot of most-anticipated villain for his turn as Brixton Lore in Hobbs & Shaw (out August 2).

Far From Home webs into theaters everywhere July 2.

This year, SpongeBob SquarePants celebrates its 20th birthday on Nickelodeon. It's crazy to think that an entire generation of kids grew up watching the happy-go-lucky fry cook who lives in a pineapple under the sea.

To ring in two great decades of underwater antics, Nick is throwing a special televised event on July 12 at 7pm EST, SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout. The voices behind the iconic citizens of Bikini Bottoms will be meeting their animated counterparts for the first time ever along with some special guest stars like David Hasselhoff, who played a Baywatch-inspired version of himself in the 2004 SpongeBob film.



Credit: Nickeldeon Credit: Nickeldeon Credit: Nickeldeon Credit: Nickeldeon hide thumbnails show thumbnails

"I experienced the world of SpongeBob first-hand when I appeared in The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, which was an amazing experience,” said Hasselhoff. “After making that cameo, kids around the world recognized me from the movie. How awesome to now come back to be part of the 20th anniversary special. I got to interact with Tom Kenny and SpongeBob. It also was a heartwarming tribute to Steve Hillenburg. Happy 20th SpongeBob. Hooray!!”

Of course, the celebration will be rather bittersweet with the recent deaths of both the show's creator, Stephen Hillenburg, and the voice of Barnacle Boy, Tim Conway.

"Steve Hillenburg gave me the gift of a lifetime when he asked me to voice his porous alter ego, SpongeBob SquarePants,” said voice actor Tom Kenny. “He changed my life and all of our lives. To reach the 20-year mark is a huge milestone and we wanted to celebrate by throwing a big party Bikini Bottom style. SpongeBob only comes up to the surface world on special occasions and this time one stop on his journey is The Trusty Slab restaurant. Stepping on the set and acting alongside my friends and fellow cast members was a true out of body experience. Fans are truly going to love it.”

Other guests include: Kel Mitchell (All That), Jack Griffo (The Thundermans) and Daniella Perkins (Knight Squad).

Resident Evil production alums — Jeremy Bolt, Robert Kulzer, and Martin Moszkowicz — are hard at work on a new horror/action flick about a giant snake, the Titanoboa, Deadline confirms.

The Titanboa was an actual type of snake that went extinct more than 50 million years ago. Indigenous to Colombia, this reptile could reach 39 feet and weigh in at over 2,000 pounds.

Video of What If The Titanoboa Snake Didn&#039;t Go Extinct?

As this animal no longer exists, we imagine the plot of the movie (set to shoot next year) will revolve around a group of unwitting humans stumbling upon a cavern or hidden corner of the globe where these massive snakes still exist with disastrous results.

Bolt, Kulzer, and Moszkowicz are also producing the film adaptation of Capcom's Monster Hunter video game series, which opens in theaters Sep. 4, 2020.