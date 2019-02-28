WIRE Buzz: Fear Street trilogy details; Aquaman comes to Warner Bros. Studio tour

It’s been a while since we heard the first inklings of a creepy movie trilogy based on R.L. Stine’s Fear Street novels, the more mature, horror-facing sibling to the Goosebumps series. But all that downtime fortunately hasn’t meant the project’s been lying dormant. According to a new report, the Fear Street films not only are still on track, but are picking up the pace with the addition of a pair of recurring cast members.

Collider reports that 20th Century Fox has just landed Olivia Welch (Agent Carter) and Kiana Madeira (star of several Disney Channel movies) for the planned three-movie arc.

Citing unnamed sources, the report says the duo will play gay teens “trying to navigate their rocky relationship when they’re targeted by the crazy horrors of their small town, Shadyside.” In addition, both Welch and Madeira reportedly will be taking on two roles apiece, thanks to a split-period setting that explores LGBTQ relationships in both the 17th century and in the 1990s.

The movie adaptation of Fear Street was first revealed back in 2017, with Leigh Janiak (Outcast, MTV’s Scream) attached as director and Kyle Killen (Awake), Zak Olkewicz, and Silka Luisa (The Wilding) as writers. Collider reports that Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell) has also been put in charge of directing the second movie in the series. No release timeline has been announced for the Fear Street trilogy, and there’s still plenty of casting left to go, so stay tuned for much more.

Aquaman is about to make a pretty big splash on dry land, thanks to Warner Bros.’ announced plan to bring the King of Atlantis on board as a new attraction for its Hollywood studio tour. Starting next month, fans will be able to step into Atlantis with a new Aquaman installment at DC Universe: The Exhibit, one of several stops along the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood.

Among the planned attractions is an Atlantean-themed recreation of standout sets from the movie, including the Sunken Galleon, “where fans get up close to the authentic costumes worn by Willem Dafoe (Vulko) and Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry),” according to the studio. Guests will even have a chance to perch themselves atop the Dead King's Throne, “to become King or Queen of Atlantis” in a one-of-a-kind photo op.

The Aquaman exhibit will also serve as a museum of sorts for the movie, showcasing some of the costumes worn by Momoa as he carries Arthur down the path toward accepting his role as Atlantis’ savior. “In addition, fans will see the real costumes and props belonging to Mera (Amber Heard), Arthur's mother Queen Atlanna (Nicole Kidman), father Tom Curry (Temuera Morrison), the vengeful Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and King Orm (Patrick Wilson),” the studio teases.

The waves part on the Aquaman exhibit at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood beginning on March 5. For more on the tour, which also features Wonder Woman and plenty of other DC goodies, check out the tour’s website.