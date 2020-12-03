WIRE Buzz: Fear the Walking Dead S7 renewal; Fox's axed X-23 sequel; Super Mario Manga

Looks like there are still plenty more reasons to Fear the Walking Dead — especially with AMC now renewing the long-running spinoff show for a seventh season.

The show's Twitter account announced the news, including with it a short video (below) featuring the number 7 showcased in different ways, from the face of a pocket watch to a pile of sticks burning in the shape of the number (it also seemed to tease a Texas storyline). FTWD is currently airing its sixth season, with the second half returning next year.

This will make it one of a few different Walking Dead series on AMC going forward, including the original Walking Dead series that it's been spun-off from, which will be ending it's run after its 11th and final season, which will be split into two 12-episode parts, following the six additional episodes of Season 10 that are arriving in early 2021. AMC is also airing the second and final season of The Walking Dead: The World Beyond, a sister show centered on a generation of young people slowly coming of age in the midst of a zombie apocalypse, which returns next year.

Also in the works is yet another spin-off, this one based on Daryl and Carol (Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride), as well as an episodic anthology series titled Tales of the Walking Dead, which only expand the world further as it possibly explores already-existing characters, as well as new ones, and tells individual, standalone stories. And if that wasn't enough zombie fare for fans of the franchise, Andrew Lincoln will once again be putting on his sheriff's hat and growing out his beard as he returns to the role of Rick Grimes in a few standalone movies focused on his missing character.

Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, with the latter two serving as showrunners. It will return with the second half of Season 6 in 2021.

Next up, she may be currently exploring different worlds as Lyra Belacqua in HBO's His Dark Materials adaptation, but before that Dafne Keen could have possibly reprised her iconic and breakout role as X-23 (AKA Laura) from the 2017 film Logan — and better still, even she feels Laura's story remains unfinished, expressing as much in a recent interview with Elle.

"I got told by some people at Fox that there might be another one," says Keen about any potential sequels that might have sprung up, set after the film, possibly following her young character's journey. "But this was ages ago when we were filming and they haven't contacted me ever again."

She goes on to add, "I feel like we're just at the beginning, there’s more to be told, and it's a relay race. I come into play when they've already written and done pre-production and decided on doing the film, so as soon as they say, ‘go,’ I'll happily go whenever."

Whether or not Laura's story will be told — and if Keen will return to play her — remains to be seen as Marvel have yet to announce any plans for the X-Men, despite the film rights to the characters having returned to them, following their recent acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

His Dark Materials airs on Mondays on HBO.

And finally: how do you celebrate your 35th birthday if you're a beloved video game-based plumber? You release your first-ever English manga!

Fans of Super Mario will soon be able to purchase Super Mario Manga Mania and dive into the world of their favorite game, as expressed in the story and art of Yukio Sawada, the artist and writer behind other official Japanese Mario-based manga.

The manga will follow Mario and the rest of his crew as they journey through the 9 stages of their world, each referencing a different Super Mario video game from over the years, including Super Paper Mario, Super Mario Galaxy, and Super Mario Sunshine.

Super Mario Manga Mania will hit bookshelves on Dec. 8, 2020. You can purchase a copy here.