WIRE Buzz: First look at Flash's Godspeed; Trolls come to life; more

The CW recently teased one of The Flash's new speedsters with an announcement of the episode titled "Godspeed" — and now we finally have our first look at the titular character in all his white-suited glory. He'll show up for the first time on April 16, in an episode directed by co-star Danielle Panabaker.

From a script penned by Judalina Neira and Kelly Wheeler, there are still few details about how the introduction of the character will play out. Originating in the comics in 2016 in The Flash #3, the character is a colleague of Barry's who gains his powers after lightning from a Speed Force storm strikes him. Initially an ally of Barry's he turns to vigilantism, acting as judge, jury, and executioner.

Whether the series will follow a similar arc or take it in new directions remains to be seen.

The Flash airs Tuesday evenings at 8pm on The CW.

The craze for recreating animated films into live musical theater continues with Dreamworks, Universal Pictures, and the VStar Entertainment Group applying the treatment to their Trolls franchise. Slated for a 60-city tour to be branded as Trolls LIVE!, the show will coincide with their upcoming film, Trolls World Tour, as well as a network original series, Dreamworks Trolls: The Beat Goes On.

VStar is owned by the Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, which is famous for it's touring and residency circus shows in Las Vegas. So at least the tour's production and development is going to a firm with experience in live mixed-media entertainment.

"Our venue partners are particularly enthusiastic about Trolls LIVE! as it delivers fresh new content, incorporates familiar music and immerses families into the lives of their favorite characters. Fans of all ages will delight in the singing, dancing and glitter-filled celebration that only the Trolls can bring," VStar CEO Eric Grilly said.

Trolls LIVE! will include scenic projection, puppetry, media technology and the songs fans have come to know and love. Trolls LIVE! should begin it's tour sometime in 2020.

In casting news, STXfilms' filled out the stars for it's upcoming horror film, Countdown, with the announcement that Talitha Bateman (Annabelle: Creation), Peter Facinelli (Twilight), P.J Byrne (Green Book), Anne Winters (Night School), Tom Segura (Instant Family), Jordan Calloway (Riverdale) and Tichina Arnold(Everyone Hates Chris) will be joining Once Upon a Time's Elizabeth Lail (who has also starred more recently in Netflix's You.

Written and directed by feature film newcomer, Justin Dec, Countdown follows a young nurse (played by Lail) who download and installs an app which claims to predict when a person will die. It tells her that she only has three days, and with time ticking away and a mysterious figure haunting her, she has to find a way to save herself.