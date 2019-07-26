WIRE Buzz: Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling trailer, Big Mouth renewed, Disney+ on Hulu

Today's WIRE Buzz involves updates for Netflix's fresh tale about Rocko's Modern Life, a massive renewal for animated original Big Mouth, and some insight into exactly how Disney+ will play nice with Disney's other streaming service, Hulu.

It's time to return to O-Town because the official trailer for Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling has been released by Netflix. After more than 20 years in space with Heffer (Tom Kenny) and Filburt (Mr. Lawrence), Rocko Rama (Carlos Alazraqui) returns to Earth only to find that things have drastically changed in the last 2+ decades. Upon learning that his favorite TV show, Meet the Fatheads, has gone off the air, our favorite wallaby makes it his ultimate mission to get it brought back, a meta nod to the fact that Modern Life is coming back via Static Cling special.

Watch the trailer now:

Video of Rocko&#039;s Modern Life: Static Cling Trailer | Netflix

Created by Joe Murray the original cartoon series ran on Nickelodeon for a total of four seasons and 52 episodes. Much like Ren and Stimpy the alleged kid-friendly program was packed with adult innuendos and gross-out humor that, in hindsight, may not have been the best for developing minds. In any case, Rocko's Modern Life remains a true and iconic classic of Nick's golden period of original content.

Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling debuts on Netflix Friday, August 9. Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus! arrives the following Friday, August 16.

In another bit of Netflix news, Big Mouth — an adult-oriented cartoon that explores puberty and sexuality — has been renewed for three more seasons by the streaming titan, which finalized an overall deal with the show's main creative team of Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett. As part of the agreement, they have agreed to develop more shows and films for Netflix under their newly-formed Brutus Pink production company.

“Big Mouth brilliantly captures the most awkward phase in a person’s life, puberty, in a hilarious yet heartwarming way,” said Mike Moon, head of adult animation for Netflix. "We couldn’t be more excited to continue our relationship with Brutus Pink and bring more stories, more humor, and more hormones to Netflix members around the world."

Credit: Netflix

"Netflix has given us the best creative experience imaginable, and we’ve been able to build an amazing community of talented writers, actors, producers and artists. We’re thrilled to be continuing with everyone for years to come.” added the Brutus Pink team.

The voice cast behind Big Mouth is an impressive roster that includes: Kroll, Jenny Slate, Jordan Peele, Richard Kind, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Fred Armisen, and Maya Rudolph. Thandie Newton, Martin Short, and Ali Wong have been confirmed as guest stars for the upcoming third season.

If you subscribe to Hulu and are considering shutting down your account with all the streaming platforms out there (or those still on the way), you may want to hold off. Reporting from TCA 2019, /FILM writes that Disney+, the House of Mouse's forthcoming streaming service, will become available as a special "add-on" to Hulu members. Of course, this makes sense since Hulu is now fully owned by Disney.

Disney+ goes live Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Credit: Disney

The service will contain nearly every Disney film ever produced along with the projects cranked out by the likes of Pixar, Marvel Studios, and Lucasfilm. Original shows and movies like The Mandalorian and the live-action Lady and the Tramp are also on the cusp of release. That said, Hulu is still retaining its Marvel series like Runaways, while Ghost Rider and Helstrom remain in active development.